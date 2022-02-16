Log in
Woodside Petroleum : Update - Proposed issue of securities - WPL

02/16/2022 | 05:54pm EST
Proposed issue of securities

Update Summary

Entity name

WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

17/2/2022

Reason for update to a previous announcement

Revised date for security holder approval and proposed issue of securities. Update to status of conditions to the issue of securities.

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

55004898962

1.3

ASX issuer code

WPL

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement

Revised date for security holder approval and proposed issue of securities. Update to status of conditions to the issue of securities.

1.4b Date of previous announcement to this update

22/11/2021

1.5 Date of this announcement

17/2/2022

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other

type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

Yes

7A.1a Conditions

Approval/Condition

Date for determination

Is the date estimated or

** Approval

+Security holder approval

19/5/2022

actual?

received/condition met?

Actual

Comments

Approval/Condition

Date for determination

Is the date estimated or

** Approval

ACCC approval

16/12/2021

actual?

received/condition met?

Actual

Yes

Comments

Approval/Condition

Date for determination

Is the date estimated or

** Approval

FIRB approval

1/3/2022

actual?

received/condition met?

Estimated

Comments

Requirement for FIRB approval to be confirmed by reference to transaction structure

Approval/Condition

Date for determination

Is the date estimated or

** Approval

Other (please specify in

1/6/2022

actual?

received/condition met?

Estimated

comment section)

Comments

The proposed issue of securities by Woodside is conditional on the completion of the share sale agreement (see

Woodside's ASX announcement dated 22 November 2021 for further details)

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

WPL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

901,523,720

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash

consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

The proposed issue of securities form part of the consideration to be provided by Woodside to BHP under the share sale

agreement (see Woodside's ASX announcement dated 22 November 2021 for further details).

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with

the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Part 7C - Timetable

7C.1 Proposed +issue date

1/6/2022

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1?

Yes

7D.1a Date of meeting or proposed meeting to approve the issue under listing rule 7.1

19/5/2022

7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue?

No

7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules?

No

7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow? No

Part 7E - Fees and expenses

7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue? No

7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten? No

7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue

Nil

Part 7F - Further Information

7F.01 The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

The securities are consideration under the share sale agreement announced by Woodside on 22 November 2021.

7F.1 Will the entity be changing its dividend/distribution policy if the proposed issue proceeds? No

Proposed issue of securities

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Woodside Petroleum Ltd. published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 22:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
