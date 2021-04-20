Woodside Petroleum : Appendix 3Z Coleman

|
ASX Announcement
Woodside Petroleum Ltd.
ACN 004 898 962
Mia Yellagonga
Tuesday, 20 April 2021
11 Mount Street
Perth WA 6000
ASX: WPL
Australia
OTC: WOPEY
T +61 8 9348 4000
www.woodside.com.au
APPENDIX 3Z (COLEMAN)
In accordance with the Listing Rules, please see attached announcement relating to the above, for release to the market.
Contacts:
INVESTORS
MEDIA
Damien Gare
Christine Forster
W: +61 8 9348 4421
M: +61 484 112 469
M: +61 417 111 697
E: christine.forster@woodside.com.au
E: investor@woodside.com.au
This ASX announcement was approved and authorised for release by Woodside's Disclosure Committee.
Appendix 3Z
Final Director's Interest Notice
Final Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Name of entity Woodside Petroleum Ltd
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of director
Peter John COLEMAN
Date of last notice
16 March 2021
Date that director ceased to be director
19 April 2021
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Number & class of securities
338,461 ordinary fully paid shares
Appendix 3Z
Final Director's Interest Notice
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Name of holder & nature of interest
Number & class of securities
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to
Pacific Custodians Pty Ltd as
235,821 ordinary fully paid shares
trustee under Mr Coleman's executive
Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
Nature of interest
Variable Pay Rights (VPRs) and Performance Rights
Name of registered holder
N/A
Final Director's Interest Notice
No. and class of securities to Direct which interest relates
(i) 104,797 VPRs granted in accordance with Mr Coleman's executive employment agreement.
(ii) 113,078 PRs granted in accordance with Mr
Coleman's executive employment agreement.
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
11/3/2002
Disclaimer
Woodside Petroleum Ltd. published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 06:03:04 UTC.