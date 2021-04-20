Log in
Woodside Petroleum : Appendix 3Z Coleman

04/20/2021
ASX Announcement

Woodside Petroleum Ltd.

ACN 004 898 962

Mia Yellagonga

Tuesday, 20 April 2021

11 Mount Street

Perth WA 6000

ASX: WPL

Australia

OTC: WOPEY

T +61 8 9348 4000

www.woodside.com.au

APPENDIX 3Z (COLEMAN)

In accordance with the Listing Rules, please see attached announcement relating to the above, for release to the market.

Contacts:

INVESTORS

MEDIA

Damien Gare

Christine Forster

W: +61 8 9348 4421

M: +61 484 112 469

M: +61 417 111 697

E: christine.forster@woodside.com.au

E: investor@woodside.com.au

This ASX announcement was approved and authorised for release by Woodside's Disclosure Committee.

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity Woodside Petroleum Ltd

ABN

55 004 898 962

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

Peter John COLEMAN

Date of last notice

16 March 2021

Date that director ceased to be director

19 April 2021

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

338,461 ordinary fully paid shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 1

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Number & class of securities

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to

the relevant interest

Pacific Custodians Pty Ltd as

235,821 ordinary fully paid shares

trustee under Mr Coleman's executive

employment agreement

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

Mr Coleman's remuneration is governed by his

executive employment agreement. The key terms of Mr

Coleman's remuneration are set out in the 2020

Remuneration Report, which appears on pages 59 to 82

of the Annual Report 2020.

Nature of interest

Variable Pay Rights (VPRs) and Performance Rights

(PRs) granted in accordance with Mr Coleman's

executive employment agreement. The key terms of the

VPRs and PRs are set out in the 2020 Remuneration

Report, which appears on pages 59 to 82 of the Annual

Report 2020. The vesting conditions of the VPRs are

the same as those that apply to the VPRs issued under

Woodside's Executive Incentive Plan. The vesting

conditions of the PRs are the same as those that apply

to the PRs issued under Woodside's Executive

Incentive Scheme.

Whether shares will be allocated upon vesting of the

VPRs and PRs and, if so, the number of shares to be

allocated, will depend on:

∙ the extent to which various vesting conditions are

met; and

∙ whether the Board determines that the VPRs and

the PRs are to be satisfied by cash or an allocation

of shares.

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Z Page 2

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

No. and class of securities to Direct which interest relates

(i) 104,797 VPRs granted in accordance with Mr Coleman's executive employment agreement.

(ii) 113,078 PRs granted in accordance with Mr

Coleman's executive employment agreement.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 3

Disclaimer

Woodside Petroleum Ltd. published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 06:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
