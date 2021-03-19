Woodside Petroleum : Australia's Woodside to let shareholders vote on climate change report in 2022

March 19 (Reuters) - Australia's biggest independent gas
producer Woodside Petroleum Ltd would allow
shareholders cast a non-binding, advisory vote on its climate
reporting at its annual general meeting next year, the company
said on Friday.
The company, however, opposed a change to its constitution
for climate-related disclosures and asked shareholders to vote
against the resolution in the April 15 meeting.
It said there are many avenues for shareholders to express
their views without changing its constitution and promised to
engage with them throughout the year regarding climate reporting
ahead of the 2022 vote.
Energy companies have been under pressure to reduce
emissions and increase transparency on their response to climate
change amid calls for a swift shift towards clean energy.
Earlier this week, peer Santos Ltd had decided to
allow shareholders to cast an advisory vote in 2022.
Shareholders had last month urged both companies to publish an
annual climate report and form a strategy to cut emissions.
Woodside said on Friday its reports were in line with the
suggestions made by the task force on climate-related financial
disclosures, a 31-member organisation that provides
recommendations on climate change-related risks.
In a separate statement, it said a shareholder group that
sought changes to its constitution to include publishing an
annual climate report from 2022 and putting it to vote has
withdrawn the resolution.
The resolution led by the Australasian Centre for Corporate
Responsibility (ACCR), which holds about 0.01% of the company's
shares, would not be put to vote on April 15, Woodside said.
The ACCR said it withdrew the resolution after Woodside
committed for a shareholder vote at the 2022 AGM, but said it
would continue to engage with the company about a recurring
annual vote beyond next year.
"While the company hasn't committed to a recurring vote
beyond 2022, it is our understanding that many investors have
conveyed that expectation to the company and we expect that
Woodside will commit to doing so in the year ahead," ACCR said.
(Reporting by Harish Sridharan and Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru;
Editing by David Gregorio and Arun Koyyur)