Woodside Petroleum : EVP Development and Marketing AOG Energy Speech

Meg O'Neill

EVP Development and Marketing Woodside Energy Ltd.

AOG Energy Conference, Perth Wednesday, 10 March 2021

I would like to begin by acknowledging the Traditional Owners of this land, the Whadjuk Noongar people, and pay my respect to their Elders past, present and emerging.

We are fortunate to be here. After all that the world has been through in the past year, we know we should not take for granted that here in Perth this week we are able to gather together in person like this.

We should not take for granted our health nor should we take for granted the health of our economy.

Today I will start by talking about some of the things we have learned from the past year and then I'll discuss opportunities in front of us and what it means for Western Australia.

After I spoke at the AOG conference last year on March 11, I was asked by a journalist if COVID-19 could be classified as a pandemic - a question which at that stage I felt was best left to the experts. Just hours later, the Director-General of the World Health Organisation confirmed that the world was indeed facing a pandemic. "We are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and the alarming levels of inaction," he said.

In the weeks that followed, our daily lives and our ways of working underwent radical change. The Perth offices emptied out as people started to work from home. Our assets in the Pilbara adapted rapidly to strict new health regulations, designed to protect our people, our communities where we operate and our operations.

In those very anxious weeks, our industry was also dealing with the fallout from a plunging oil price amidst global oversupply and a price war between OPEC and Russia.

It was an extremely challenging and uncertain time.

Our industry can be proud that we were able to navigate these challenges while continuing to provide an energy supply to our customers in Western Australia and abroad.

And while it's too early to declare the pandemic over, I think the rollout of vaccines gives cause for optimism.

And we can begin now to reflect on what we have learned.

One thing is evident: despite all the market turmoil, demand for LNG remains robust.

Even the most bullish of industry commentators might have hesitated to forecast this 11 months ago amidst a dramatic global economic slowdown and widespread lockdowns.

But in 2020 demand for LNG held up. In fact, the LNG trade grew globally, and growth was strongest in the Asia Pacific, where demand grew almost 3% year-on-year.

At a time when global energy demand was unpredictable and volatile, LNG offered customers the flexibility to adjust to those fluctuations in demand.

By late 2020, Asian LNG demand had reached pre-coronavirus levels as economies in those nations began to rebound from the pandemic-induced slowdowns.

Then the cold winter in the northern hemisphere drove demand higher still, leading to record prices for spot cargoes. This price surge has served as a reminder to customers that there is still a role for longer-term contracts, which offer security of supply and price certainty.

2020 showed us clearly that market fundamentals for LNG remain strong.

In fact, Wood Mackenzie released in January an update to their outlook that increased their estimate for LNG demand growth in Asia by around 10% to 67 Mt through 2025.

While we only have some of the details so far on China's 14th five-year plan, released last Friday, we believe the targets that they have released are consistent with continued strong gas demand growth over the five years covered by the plan.

The outlook for natural gas is strong - and the outlook for LNG is stronger still.

LNG is expected to play a sustained role in the energy transition underpinned by a growing demand from Asia and a growing role for LNG in marine bunkering.

Wood Mackenzie expects global LNG demand to double by 2040 and continue to grow in the decade that follows.

But the increasing focus on combating climate change means LNG will need to earn its place in the energy mix by being both low carbon and cost competitive.

It's not enough to just claim these advantages - we are going to have to demonstrate and verify those claims. There will increasingly be an expectation that LNG cargoes have their carbon content covered as part of the sale.

We're already working towards this. Our recent sale and purchase agreements with Uniper and RWE include opportunities to collaborate on potential carbon-neutral LNG and enhanced carbon accounting.

Our supply chain will need to think along these lines as well, factoring in decisions on carbon as well as cost.

That's certainly how Woodside is thinking as we prepare for a final investment decision on

Scarborough and the expansion of the Pluto LNG facility, a decision which is targeted in the second half of this year.

Scarborough is a globally competitive project that is located close to those core Asian markets - and, crucially, it's a resource with a low emissions intensity and very low, near zero CO2 in the reservoir.

We recognise we still need to take other actions to manage emissions and we're doing that with our company-wide emissions strategy.

Woodside, like many other companies in this industry, has outlined our aspiration to achieve net zero for our direct emissions by 2050. We have also in the past year identified and communicated clear near- and medium-term emissions reduction targets along that pathway.

These targets are being applied across our portfolio and we are using a range of levers to achieve them, including deploying cutting edge technologies to 'design out' emissions at new facilities like

Pluto Train 2 and introducing efficiencies to operations in our existing assets to limit their future emissions.

These efforts are complemented by our investment in generating high quality offsets, including through extensive tree-planting on properties in Western Australia in partnership with Greening Australia.

Amidst market turmoil in 2020, we elected to delay our final investment decision on Scarborough.

That was a difficult decision but it was the right one - and we have been able to use the time since then to further improve the value of the development, increasing capacity by about 20% to eight million tonnes per annum of LNG, plus 15% domestic gas.

This matches the capacity of the facilities with the size of the resource. In 2019, Woodside completed subsurface studies that included full waveform inversion 3D seismic reprocessing. This subsurface work concluded that the field holds 11.1TCF of gas that can potentially be recovered - that's a 52% increase on the previous estimates.

As activities ramp up in the first half of this year, we are working very closely with our contractors and supply chain so our plans can progress at the right time.

At this conference last year, Woodside was part of an industry initiative to provide our suppliers with transparency of upcoming work packages and we've again contributed to the industry's Forward Work Plan, available via the Industry Capability Network WA platform.

We're seeing strong interest in Scarborough from customers and indeed we've already contracted half of our expected equity offtake gas. We've secured the majority of environmental approvals and the Scarborough Joint Venture has been awarded production licences.

We continue to work with Traditional Custodians to ensure cultural heritage is recognised and respected. Our proposed growth projects take place within existing leases and have been designed to avoid onshore heritage sites.

We've said it before: Scarborough is a world-class resource, it's a globally competitive project and it's a game-changer for Woodside, setting up our company for decades to come.

It's also significant for Western Australia, supporting local employment and supply chain opportunities as our state retains a role as a world leader in LNG supply.

You can see on the slide a visual representation of what is proposed for Scarborough and Pluto Train 2. We are confident that the introduction of a second onshore train at Pluto, 13 new wells, subsea infrastructure, a ~430km trunkline and a 30,000t topsides floating production unit will provide a wide variety of opportunity to industry throughout the project life.

Of course, one of the very first steps we took towards the development of Scarborough was signing an agreement for the provision of gas to local industry. Back in 2018, we reached agreement with Perdaman that Scarborough would supply pipeline gas for 20 years for use in their proposed urea plant. Locking in supply of gas to local industry was a priority for Woodside and aligns with Western Australia's domestic gas reservation policy.

Just as the North West Shelf was crucial in providing a secure supply of gas that underpinned the economic development of Western Australia, Scarborough will also support local industry. The timing for Scarborough aligns well with the projected outlook for gas supply and demand in Western Australia, which is expected to tighten later this decade.

We've recently executed the Pluto Acceleration Domestic Gas Agreement, locking in a further commitment to supply gas to customers locally from Pluto.

In tandem, we have been working to transform the North West Shelf Project into a third-party tolling facility, with two recent agreements executed for Pluto and Waitsia gas. This means that the Karratha Gas Plant will continue to deliver value to Western Australia and provide opportunities to unlock value from other resources, including even bigger fields in the future.

We are making the most of existing infrastructure, including by linking our two facilities. Construction has already commenced on the Interconnector pipeline between the Karratha Gas Plant and the Pluto LNG Plant, with start-up of gas flows targeted for 2022.

The Interconnector alone is expected to employ a peak workforce of about 300 Woodside contractors and 70 employees and contractors of the Australian Gas Infrastructure Group, which will construct and operate the pipeline.

These growth projects can make a significant contribution as Western Australia continues to rebound from COVID-19.

ACIL Allen has calculated that the development of Scarborough and Pluto Train 2 will involve a peak construction workforce of 3,200 and capital expenditure of A$15.8 billion in WA between now and 2051.

There is no doubt that processing Scarborough through a second LNG Train at Pluto would deliver long-term value.