Woodside Petroleum : progresses opportunities for a hydrogen future

Woodside progresses opportunities for a hydrogen future

By Shaun Gregory, Executive Vice President Sustainability, Woodside

Published onlineat Energy News Bulletin, 29 September 2020.

Woodside Energy has been quietly working on its hydrogen portfolio, part of our business we call 'New Energy', for nearly three years.

We have undertaken that work because we recognise that climate change is one of the most important challenges the world faces. In line with the Paris Agreement, Woodside's aim is to be net-zero for direct carbon emissions by 2050, and we're challenging ourselves to do better in how we operate today's projects and develop tomorrow's opportunities.

As the pioneer of Australia's LNG industry, Woodside is a significant supplier of natural gas to customers in Western Australia and overseas. Natural gas provides reliable energy that the world needs and comes with lower carbon than other major fossil fuels. But we're not complacent about that, and we've been striving in recent years to further reduce the emissions of our existing operations and across the natural gas value chain, at the same time developing the new energy and low-carbon solutions, like hydrogen, which will be part of our future.

Imagine meeting all your power and fuel needs from renewable energy that you generate at your home or business - without storage and reliability limitations. Then, picture these benefits at an industrial level: heavy haulage trucks, power generation, and industrial processes. This is what hydrogen offers the world. It's clean, versatile, can store energy at much higher densities than batteries and when consumed, has only water as the by-product.

Why hasn't hydrogen happened by now, if it's such a good idea? In short, a lack of infrastructure combined with higher present-day costs provide challenges to achieving the scale we need for mainstream use. But by working together, we can solve these problems, just like Australia did in the 1970s and 1980s to start the LNG industry.

At Woodside we are advocating for a technology-neutral,lowest-cost approach to developing hydrogen infrastructure and markets. We believe that pathway will start with 'blue' hydrogen, produced from natural gas using steam methane reforming with related carbon emissions offset, and transition to 'green' hydrogen as technology developments drive costs down.

Blue hydrogen technology is proven, with production costs around a third of green hydrogen. Blue hydrogen provides the means to develop markets and underpin the infrastructure required for large-scale production.

We expect green hydrogen, which is manufactured completely carbon free from electrolysis of water using renewable energy, to be a major opportunity for Australia due to our abundance of renewable energy resources and our expertise in gas. With this is mind, we are currently progressing plans to develop both blue and green hydrogen opportunities.

Woodside's experience as an LNG producer and exporter, underpinned by our strong customer relationships particularly in Japan and Korea, positions us well for large-scale development in hydrogen. Japan is planning to be the world's first hydrogen society and Korea intends to