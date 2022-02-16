Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Woodside Petroleum Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WPL   AU000000WPL2

WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD

(WPL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/16 06:25:31 pm
27.25 AUD   +2.33%
27.25 AUD   +2.33%
Woodside Returns to Annual Profit Ahead of BHP Oil Unit Merger

02/16/2022 | 05:40pm EST
By David Winning

SYDNEY--Woodside Petroleum Ltd. returned to an annual profit as higher energy prices combined with the reversal of some earlier writedowns of key assets in Australia.

Woodside reported a net profit of US$1.98 billion for the 12 months through December, compared to a loss of US$4.03 billion in 2020 when the company absorbed US$3.92 billion of one-off charges. Directors of the company declared a final dividend of US$1.05 a share, bringing the full-year payout to US$1.35 a share.

Supporting Woodside's fiscal 2021 result was a non-cash impairment reversal of US$582 million detailed by the company on Jan. 20. This comprised a US$319 million reversal related to its Pluto-Scarborough development, and a US$263 million reversal related to its investment in the North West Shelf gas project. Woodside also reduced its onerous contract provision for the Corpus Christi LNG sale and purchase agreement by US$95 million.

Annual underlying earnings, which strip out one-off items, totaled US$1.62 billion.

The 2021 result comes as Woodside prepares to combine with BHP Group Ltd.'s oil-and-gas business, which will see its shareholders own 52% of the combined basis. The Perth-based company has forecast savings from the deal at more than US$400 million, with the deal creating one of the world's 10 largest producers of liquefied natural gas.

Woodside, like other energy producers, has benefited from the sharp upswing in oil prices from pandemic lows. Brent crude--the global oil-price benchmark--rose by 50% to US$77.78 a barrel in 2021 and has lifted another 22% this year as demand for oil outpaces production growth. More recently, investors have worried that tensions between Russia and Ukraine will escalate into war, disrupting energy supplies.

Woodside produced 91.1 million barrels of oil equivalent last year, down from 100.3 million barrels in 2021. However, sales revenue nearly doubled to US$6.79 billion as the average realized price fetched by its oil and gas production rose sharply.

On Thursday, Woodside reaffirmed a target of producing between 92 million and 98 million barrels of oil equivalent in 2022, excluding any benefit from the planned merger with BHP's oil and gas unit.

Its investment expenditure is forecast at US$3.8 billion-US$4.2 billion, excluding the impact of any sales of stakes in the Sangomar project in Senegal and the Scarborough natural-gas development in Australia. It also excludes any benefit from the proposed merger with BHP.


Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-22 1739ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP LIMITED 1.71% 48.14 Delayed Quote.16.10%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.57% 92.01 Delayed Quote.22.94%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 1.53% 787.1498 Delayed Quote.17.13%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 7.80% 214.065 Delayed Quote.13.70%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.44% 75.1434 Delayed Quote.2.05%
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD 2.33% 27.25 Delayed Quote.21.93%
WTI -1.60% 91.013 Delayed Quote.25.80%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 842 M - -
Net income 2021 1 844 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 372 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,1x
Yield 2021 5,67%
Capitalization 18 569 M 18 569 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,21x
EV / Sales 2022 3,44x
Nbr of Employees 3 670
Free-Float 99,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 19,11 $
Average target price 21,55 $
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Meg ONeill Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Graham Tiver Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard J. B. Goyder Chairman
Shaun Gregory Chief Technology Officer & EVP-Sustainability
Fiona Hick Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD21.93%18 552
CONOCOPHILLIPS24.24%116 785
EOG RESOURCES, INC.24.85%64 891
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED25.46%61 873
CNOOC LIMITED20.80%55 507
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY20.51%53 509