  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Woodside Petroleum Ltd
  News
  Summary
    WPL   AU000000WPL2

WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD

(WPL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 04/21
23 AUD   -1.46%
05:36pWoodside Says 1Q Sales Revenue Rises 22% on Quarter
DJ
04/20WOODSIDE PETROLEUM  : Appendix 3Z Coleman
PU
04/19Australia shares end flat as oil prices weigh on energy stocks
RE
Woodside Says 1Q Sales Revenue Rises 22% on Quarter

04/21/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
By David Winning

SYDNEY--Woodside Petroleum Ltd. said its first-quarter sales revenue rose by 22% compared to the previous three months, as higher prices for its oil and gas production more than offset the impact of bad weather on its oil fields.

Woodside reported sales revenue of US$1.12 billion in the three months through March, benefiting from a realized liquefied natural gas price of US$40 for each barrel of oil equivalent, up from US$28/BOE in the quarter before. It also achieved an average price of US$61 per barrel of crude oil priced using the Brent industry benchmark.

The Perth-based company said its first-quarter sales revenue rose by 4% compared to the corresponding period of 2020.

Still, quarterly production of 23.7 million barrels of oil equivalent represented a 2% drop on a year earlier after Woodside's oil operations were disrupted by Australia's cyclone season.

"Woodside achieved record spot LNG prices and its highest price premium for an oil cargo during the period," said Meg O'Neill, Woodside's acting chief executive. "More importantly, the sustained increase in oil and gas prices reflects the rebound in demand as economic conditions improved across Asia."

Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-21-21 1936ET

Financials
Sales 2021 5 945 M 4 606 M 4 606 M
Net income 2021 1 428 M 1 106 M 1 106 M
Net Debt 2021 5 058 M 3 918 M 3 918 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,6x
Yield 2021 5,07%
Capitalization 22 162 M 17 185 M 17 170 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,58x
EV / Sales 2022 5,05x
Nbr of Employees 3 670
Free-Float 99,8%
Technical analysis trends WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 28,57 AUD
Last Close Price 23,00 AUD
Spread / Highest target 73,9%
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter John Coleman Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Sherry Duhe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard J. B. Goyder Chairman
Shaun Gregory Chief Technology Officer & EVP-Sustainability
Fiona Hick Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD1.14%17 400
CONOCOPHILLIPS21.66%65 782
CNOOC LIMITED14.62%48 089
EOG RESOURCES, INC.37.50%40 021
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED21.28%36 121
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY30.46%30 017
