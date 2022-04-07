Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Woodside Petroleum Ltd
  News
  Summary
    WPL   AU000000WPL2

WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD

(WPL)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/08 12:19:46 am EDT
32.85 AUD   -0.15%
Woodside merger with BHP's petroleum arm to benefit investors - KPMG

04/07/2022 | 11:40pm EDT
MELBOURNE, April 8 (Reuters) - Australian oil producer Woodside Petroleum Ltd's agreed merger with BHP Group's petroleum arm is in the best interest of its shareholders, an independent expert said, valuing the combined group at around $40 billion.

Global miner BHP agreed to hive off its petroleum business to Woodside last year in a nil-premium deal that will give BHP shareholders a 48% stake in the combined group and turning Woodside into a top 10 global independent oil and gas producer.

Accounting firm KPMG said its assessment found the merged group would have an underlying value between A$26.25 and A$29.81 a share, which was equal to or more than its valuation of Woodside's current per share value.

"Based on these measures, the proposed transaction is, in our opinion, fair to Woodside Shareholders," KPMG said in a report released to Woodside shareholders on Friday ahead of a vote on the deal on May 19.

Woodside unanimously recommended its shareholders vote in favour of the merger.

"BHP Petroleum's asset base provides Woodside with immediate access to significant development and growth opportunities, within a time frame that is unlikely to otherwise have been available to Woodside as a standalone entity," KPMG said.

In a separate announcement, BHP said based on Woodside's share price of $25.55 on April 6, the implied value of BHP Petroleum is $23.4 billion. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi; editing by Uttaresh.V and Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP LIMITED 2.04% 52.11 Delayed Quote.23.88%
COMBINED GROUP CONTRACTING COMPANY - K.S.C. (PUBLIC) -0.23% 0.43 End-of-day quote.21.47%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.46% 99.75 Delayed Quote.35.13%
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD -0.12% 32.85 Delayed Quote.53.85%
WTI -1.40% 95.625 Delayed Quote.34.08%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 777 M - -
Net income 2022 2 515 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 244 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,20x
Yield 2022 8,49%
Capitalization 24 222 M 24 222 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,66x
EV / Sales 2023 4,44x
Nbr of Employees 3 684
Free-Float 99,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 24,57 $
Average target price 24,31 $
Spread / Average Target -1,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Meg ONeill Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Graham Tiver Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard J. B. Goyder Chairman
Shaun Gregory Chief Technology Officer & EVP-Sustainability
Fiona Hick Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD53.85%25 072
CONOCOPHILLIPS38.49%126 417
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED45.93%72 463
EOG RESOURCES, INC.35.79%69 339
CNOOC LIMITED45.70%66 645
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY34.37%58 773