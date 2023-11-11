Woodsvilla Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

Woodsvilla Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 0.83 million compared to INR 1.14 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 0.865 million compared to INR 1.55 million a year ago. Net loss was INR 0.209 million compared to INR 0.535 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.21 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of INR 0.17 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.21 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of INR 0.17 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was INR 3.47 million compared to INR 6.99 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 3.51 million compared to INR 7.42 million a year ago. Net income was INR 0.084 million compared to INR 0.78 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.26 compared to INR 0.04 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.26 compared to INR 0.04 a year ago.