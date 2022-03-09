Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Woodward, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WWD   US9807451037

WOODWARD, INC.

(WWD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03/22 01:28:06 pm
118.94 USD   +2.09%
01:12pWOODWARD : FY2022 Investor Presentation
PU
03/07INSIDER SELL : Woodward
MT
03/03INSIDER SELL : Woodward
MT
Woodward : FY2022 Investor Presentation

03/09/2022 | 01:12pm EST
ALWAYS INNOVATING FOR A

BETTER FUTURE

Investor Day 2022

March 9, 2022

WELCOME

HOUSEKEEPING

ITEMS

Safety first

Restrooms

Lunch

________

INVESTOR DAY 2022

2

RESPECT FOR

COMMENT

THE INDIVIDUAL

CARDS

Please silence your

Always appreciate

cell phone during

your feedback to

the session

help us improve

________

Please leave at the

registration desk

________

THANK YOU FOR ATTENDING

© W OODW A RD, I NC . | P ROP RI E T A RY

INTRODUCTION

INVESTOR DAY 2022

3

WOODWARD TEAM

TOM

TOM

MARK

DAN

CHRIS

RAJEEV

GENDRON

CROMWELL

HARTMAN

PROVAZNIK

FAWZY

BHALLA

Chairman

Vice Chairman,

Chief Financial

Director Investor

and CEO

Chief Operating

Officer

Day

Officer

Corporate Vice

President, General

Counsel, Corporate

Secretary & Chief

Compliance Officer

Woodward

Board Member

© W OODW A RD, I NC . | P ROP RI E T A RY

FOR YOUR INFORMATION

INVESTOR DAY 2022

4

CAUTIONARY

Information in this presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our business and financial outlook for fiscal 2022 and our ability to deliver on such outlook, including trends in our business, statements about the continued and expected or potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and the management of our business, including supply chain constraints and labor shortages, the continued and expected recovery in our markets after two years of COVID-19 pandemic impacts, the growth trajectory of our markets, anticipated future aircraft build rates, anticipated future ship build rates, our projected return to 2019 sales levels by the end of 2023, our ability to leverage anticipated sales growth into additional earnings growth, our future ability to generate strong cash flow, the return of our annual variable incentive compensation program, the potential future impacts of inflationary pressure, our expectation and ability to maintain capital expenditures at a maintenance level, our ability to achieve certain financial targets (including high single digit sales growth, earnings per share growth, targeted levels of free cash flow conversion and targeted segment margins), expectations related to the performance of our segments and specific markets within those segments, our ability to leverage our large installed based into aftermarket growth, our expectation that our aftermarket growth rates will exceed the overall growth rate of the aftermarket, the anticipated acceleration of overall aftermarket growth in the second half of this decade, our expectations regarding the recovery of maintenance, repair and overhaul services in our markets, the restart of initial provisioning sales in our aerospace segment, our expectations regarding future budget levels at the U.S. Department of Defense, and the expected growth of Woodward components in the field; our future sales and the anticipated future sales growth, earnings, earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share, segment earnings as a percent of segment net sales, cash flows, free cash flows and adjusted free cash flows, and the amount and timing of any potential repurchase of shares under the company's authorized two-year $800 million stock repurchase program and our commitment to returning capital to stockholders via repurchases and cash dividends. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results and the timing of certain events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the COVID-19 pandemic and related significant volatility in financial, product, service, commodities (including oil and gas) and other markets and industries (including the aviation industry); a decline in our customers' business, or our business with, or financial distress of, Woodward's significant customers; global economic uncertainty and instability in the financial markets, including inflationary pressures; Woodward's ability to manage product liability claims, product recalls or other liabilities associated with the products and services that Woodward provides; Woodward's long sales cycle, customer evaluation process, and implementation period of some of its products and services; Woodward's ability to implement and realize the intended effects of any restructuring efforts; Woodward's ability to successfully manage competitive factors, including prices, competitor product development, industry consolidation, and commodity and other input cost increases; Woodward's ability to manage expenses and product mix while responding to sales increases or decreases; the ability of Woodward's suppliers to perform contractual obligations and to provide Woodward with materials of sufficient quality or quantity required to meet Woodward's production needs at favorable prices or at all; Woodward's ability to monitor its technological expertise and the success of, and/or costs associated with, its product development activities; consolidation in the aerospace market and our participation in a strategic joint venture with General Electric Company may make it more difficult to secure long-term sales in certain aerospace markets; Woodward's debt obligations, debt service requirements, and ability to operate its business, pursue its business strategies and incur additional debt in light of covenants contained in its outstanding debt agreements; Woodward's ability to manage additional tax expense and exposures; risks related to Woodward's U.S. Government contracting activities, including liabilities resulting from legal and regulatory proceedings, inquiries, or investigations related to such activities; the potential of a significant reduction in defense sales due to decreases, delays or changes in the amount of U.S. Federal defense spending or other specific budget cuts impacting defense programs in which Woodward participates; changes in government spending patterns, priorities, subsidy programs and/or regulatory requirements; future impairment charges resulting from changes in the estimates of fair value of reporting units or of long-lived assets; environmental liabilities related to manufacturing activities and/or real estate acquisitions; Woodward's continued access to a stable workforce and favorable labor Day with its employees; physical and other risks related to Woodward's operations and suppliers, including natural disasters and COVID-19 related impacts, which could disrupt production; Woodward's ability to successfully manage regulatory, tax, and legal matters; impacts of tariff regulations; risks from operating internationally, including the impact on reported earnings from fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, and compliance with and changes in the legal and regulatory environments of the United States and the countries in which Woodward operates; industry risks, including increases in natural gas prices, unforeseen events that may reduce commercial aviation, such as diseases, epidemics, pandemics and natural disasters, and increasing emissions standards; any adverse effects on Woodward's operations due to cybersecurity breaches or other information technology system interruptions or intrusions; and other risk factors described in Woodward's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, as well as its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter ended December 31, 2021, and other risks described in Woodward's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

© W OODW A RD, I NC . | P ROP RI E T A RY

INTRODUCTION

AGENDA

INVESTOR DAY 2022 INTRODUCTION

DAN PROVAZNIK

INDUSTRIAL

SEGMENT

OVERVIEW

TOM GENDRON

04

WOODWARD OVERVIEW

TOM GENDRON

01

OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE

TOM CROMWELL

05

FINANCIALS

MARK HARTMAN

02

WRAP UP

TOM GENDRON

06

INVESTOR DAY 2022

5

AEROSPACE

SEGMENT

OVERVIEW

TOM GENDRON

03

APPENDIX

07

© W OODW A RD, I NC . | P ROP RI E T A RY

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Woodward Inc. published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 18:11:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on WOODWARD, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 475 M - -
Net income 2022 233 M - -
Net Debt 2022 177 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 32,3x
Yield 2022 0,60%
Capitalization 7 352 M 7 352 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,04x
EV / Sales 2023 2,71x
Nbr of Employees 7 200
Free-Float 81,5%
Chart WOODWARD, INC.
Duration : Period :
Woodward, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WOODWARD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 116,51 $
Average target price 126,63 $
Spread / Average Target 8,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas A. Gendron President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark D. Hartman CFO, Senior VP-Finance & Corporate Controller
Douglas W. Salter Vice President-Technology
Thomas G. Cromwell Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
A. Christopher Fawzy Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WOODWARD, INC.6.44%7 352
ATLAS COPCO AB-27.25%53 432
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-14.62%34 897
FANUC CORPORATION-21.90%31 565
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-17.59%30 003
SANDVIK AB-22.09%24 743