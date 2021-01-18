Log in
WOODWARD, INC.

WOODWARD, INC.

(WWD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Woodward Schedules Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

01/18/2021 | 04:30pm EST
FORT COLLINS, Colo., Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD) announced today that it expects to report its fiscal 2021 first quarter financial results at approximately 4:00 p.m. EST on Monday, February 1, 2021. A news release will be issued at that time and a conference call will be held at 4:30 p.m. EST.

During the conference call, the company will provide an overview of its business and financial performance. You are invited to listen to the call live via the company’s website, www.woodward.com, on February 1, 2021. The call and presentation will be available on the website by selecting “Investors/Calendar of Events” from the menu and will remain accessible on the company’s website for 14 days.

You may also listen to the call by dialing 1-877-231-2582 (domestic) or 1-478-219-0714 (international). Participants should call prior to the start time to allow for registration; the Conference ID is 2419369. An audio replay will be available by telephone from 7:30 p.m. EST on February 1 until 11:59 p.m. EST on February 15, 2021. The telephone number to access the replay is 1-855-859-2056 (domestic) or 1-404-537-3406 (international); reference Conference ID 2419369.

About Woodward, Inc.

Woodward is an independent designer, manufacturer, and service provider of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. The company's innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, and motion control systems help customers offer cleaner, more reliable, and more efficient equipment. Our customers include leading original equipment manufacturers and end users of their products. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. Visit our website at www.woodward.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that reflect current expectations and are forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ from these forward-looking statements and we have no obligation to update our forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements are described in Woodward's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2020.

CONTACT:        

Don Guzzardo
Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer
970-498-3580
Don.Guzzardo@woodward.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 382 M - -
Net income 2021 225 M - -
Net Debt 2021 430 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 34,7x
Yield 2021 0,42%
Capitalization 7 709 M 7 709 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,42x
EV / Sales 2022 3,03x
Nbr of Employees 7 248
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart WOODWARD, INC.
Duration : Period :
Woodward, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WOODWARD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 117,50 $
Last Close Price 122,77 $
Spread / Highest target 18,1%
Spread / Average Target -4,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas A. Gendron Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas G. Cromwell Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Robert F. Weber Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
John D. Tysver Vice President-Technology
Paul Donovan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WOODWARD, INC.1.02%7 709
ATLAS COPCO AB8.31%63 496
FANUC CORPORATION6.03%50 867
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION4.68%36 730
SANDVIK AB8.49%32 717
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.-3.32%27 659
