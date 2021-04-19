Log in
Woodward Schedules Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/19/2021
FORT COLLINS, Colo., April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD) announced today that it expects to report its fiscal 2021 second quarter financial results at approximately 4:00 p.m. EDT on Monday, May 3, 2021. A news release will be issued at that time and a conference call will be held at 4:30 p.m. EDT.

During the conference call, the company will provide an overview of its business and financial performance. You are invited to listen to the call live via the company’s website, www.woodward.com, on May 3, 2021. The call and presentation will be available on the website by selecting “Investors/Calendar of Events” from the menu, and will remain accessible on the company’s website for 14 days.

You may also listen to the call by dialing 1-877-231-2582 (domestic) or 1-478-219-0714 (international). Participants should call prior to the start time to allow for registration; the Conference ID is 7934739. An audio replay will be available by telephone from 7:30 p.m. EDT on May 3 until 11:59 p.m. EDT on May 17, 2021. The telephone number to access the replay is 1-855-859-2056 (domestic) or 1-404-537-3406 (international); reference Conference ID 7934739.

About Woodward, Inc.

Woodward is an independent designer, manufacturer, and service provider of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. The company's innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, and motion control systems help customers offer cleaner, more reliable, and more efficient equipment. Our customers include leading original equipment manufacturers and end users of their products. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. Visit our website at www.woodward.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements concerning the expected timing of the company’s release of its fiscal 2021 second quarter financial results. Actual results could differ materially from projections or any other forward-looking statements and we have no obligation to update our forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect performance and could cause actual results to differ materially from projections and forward-looking statements are described in Woodward's Annual Report and Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2020 and any subsequently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

Contact:Don Guzzardo
Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasurer
970-498-3580
Don.Guzzardo@woodward.com

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
