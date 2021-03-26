Woodward : Investor Deck

Cautionary

Information in this presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, statements about the continued and expected or potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and new COVID-19 viral variants on our business, and the management of our business, including our operations and strategy, as well as any potential benefits with respect to a vaccine or therapeutics for COVID-19; the markets in which we compete and the effect of COVID-19 and other factors on such markets, and our strategies and investments, including our intended strategic and operational focus; and expected improvements in aircraft production rates. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results and the timing of certain events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures, as well as the resulting volatility in financial, commodities (including oil and gas) and other markets and industries (including the aviation industry), a decline in our customers' business, or our business with, or financial distress of, Woodward's significant customers; global economic uncertainty and instability in the financial markets; Woodward's ability to manage product liability claims, product recalls or other liabilities associated with the products and services that Woodward provides; Woodward's ability to obtain financing, on acceptable terms or at all, to implement its business plans, complete acquisitions, or otherwise take advantage of business opportunities or respond to business pressures; Woodward's long sales cycle, customer evaluation process, and implementation period of some of its products and services; Woodward's ability to implement and realize the intended effects of any restructuring and alignment efforts; Woodward's ability to successfully manage competitive factors, including prices, promotional incentives, competitor product development, industry consolidation, and commodity and other input cost increases; Woodward's ability to manage expenses and product mix while responding to sales increases or decreases; the ability of Woodward's subcontractors to perform contractual obligations and its suppliers to provide Woodward with materials of sufficient quality or quantity required to meet Woodward's production needs at favorable prices or at all; Woodward's ability to monitor its technological expertise and the success of, and/or costs associated with, its product development activities; consolidation in the aerospace market and our participation in a strategic joint venture with General Electric Company may make it more difficult to secure long-term sales in certain aerospace markets; Woodward's debt obligations, debt service requirements, and ability to operate its business, pursue its business strategies and incur additional debt in light of covenants contained in its outstanding debt agreements; Woodward's ability to manage additional tax expense and exposures; risks related to Woodward's U.S. Government contracting activities, including liabilities resulting from legal and regulatory proceedings, inquiries, or investigations related to such activities; the potential of a significant reduction in defense sales due to decreases in the amount of U.S. Federal defense spending or other specific budget cuts impacting defense programs in which Woodward participates; changes in government spending patterns, priorities, subsidy programs and/or regulatory requirements; future impairment charges resulting from changes in the estimates of fair value of reporting units or of long-lived assets; future results of Woodward's subsidiaries; environmental liabilities related to manufacturing activities and/or real estate acquisitions; Woodward's continued access to a stable workforce and favorable labor relations with its employees; physical and other risks related to Woodward's operations and suppliers, including natural disasters and COVID-19 related impacts, which could disrupt production; Woodward's ability to successfully manage regulatory, tax, and legal matters; changes in accounting standards that could adversely impact our profitability or financial position; risks related to Woodward's common stock, including changes in prices and trading volumes; impacts of tariff regulations; risks from operating internationally, including the impact on reported earnings from fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, and compliance with and changes in the legal and regulatory environments of the United States and the countries in which Woodward operates; fair value of defined benefit plan assets and assumptions used in determining Woodward's retirement pension and other postretirement benefit obligations and related expenses; industry risks, including increases in natural gas prices, unforeseen events that may reduce commercial aviation, such as diseases, epidemics, pandemics and natural disasters, and increasing emissions standards; any adverse effects on Woodward's operations due to information systems interruptions or intrusions; certain provisions of Woodward's charter documents and Delaware law that could discourage or prevent others from acquiring the company; and other risk factors described in Woodward's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2020, and any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as other

risks described in Woodward's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Woodward Overview

2020 Financial Results Significantly Impacted by COVID Strong cash generation!

