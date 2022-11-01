Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Cyprus
  4. CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Woolworth (Cyprus) Properties Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FWW   CY0002700611

WOOLWORTH (CYPRUS) PROPERTIES PLC

(FWW)
  Report
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2021-08-22
0.1000 EUR   -.--%
03:36aWoolworth Cyprus Properties : Announcement by the public companies of the ctc group 31.10.2022
PU
09/30Woolworth Cyprus Properties : Announcement of public companies of ctc group
PU
06/01Woolworth Cyprus Properties : Announcement by the public companies of the ctc group 31.05.22
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Woolworth Cyprus Properties : ANNOUNCEMENT BY THE PUBLIC COMPANIES OF THE CTC GROUP 31.10.2022

11/01/2022 | 03:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANNOUNCEMENT

  • CYPRUS TRADING CORPORATION PLC
  • ERMES DEPARTMENT STORES PLC
  • WOOLWORTH (CYPRUS) PROPERTIES PLC

The public companies Cyprus Trading Corporation Plc, Ermes Department Stores Plc and Woolworth (Cyprus) Properties Plc announce that the publication of the audited accounts for the year ended 31 December 2020, scheduled to be made around the end of October 2022, and the subsequent publication of the half-yearly financial reports for the period ended 30 June 2021, are postponed until the end of the current year at the latest. Every effort is made to conclude these the soonest possible.

CYPRUS TRADING CORPORATION PLC

ERMES DEPARTMENT STORES PLC

WOOLWORTH (CYPRUS) PROPERTIES PLC

Nicosia, 31 October 2022

Disclaimer

Woolworth (Cyprus) Properties plc published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 07:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2019 4,33 M - -
Net income 2019 -8,81 M - -
Net Debt 2019 61,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,03x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 21,4 M 21,1 M -
EV / Sales 2018 19,3x
EV / Sales 2019 18,3x
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 77,9%
Chart WOOLWORTH (CYPRUS) PROPERTIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Woolworth (Cyprus) Properties Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marios Panayides MD & Non-Independent Executive Director
Demetris Demetriou Chairman
Nicolas K. Siakolas Independent Non-Executive Director
Stefos Stefanides Independent Non-Executive Director
Pambos Ioannides Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WOOLWORTH (CYPRUS) PROPERTIES PLC0.00%21
CBRE GROUP, INC.-34.62%21 928
KE HOLDINGS INC.-49.40%12 752
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED-11.73%10 878
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-40.93%7 623
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-50.29%7 447