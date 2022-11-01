Woolworth Cyprus Properties : ANNOUNCEMENT BY THE PUBLIC COMPANIES OF THE CTC GROUP 31.10.2022

ANNOUNCEMENT

CYPRUS TRADING CORPORATION PLC

ERMES DEPARTMENT STORES PLC

WOOLWORTH (CYPRUS) PROPERTIES PLC

The public companies Cyprus Trading Corporation Plc, Ermes Department Stores Plc and Woolworth (Cyprus) Properties Plc announce that the publication of the audited accounts for the year ended 31 December 2020, scheduled to be made around the end of October 2022, and the subsequent publication of the half-yearly financial reports for the period ended 30 June 2021, are postponed until the end of the current year at the latest. Every effort is made to conclude these the soonest possible.

Nicosia, 31 October 2022