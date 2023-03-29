Advanced search
    FWW   CY0002700611

WOOLWORTH (CYPRUS) PROPERTIES PLC

(FWW)
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2021-08-22
0.1000 EUR   -.--%
Woolworth Cyprus Properties : Annual General Meeting 28.03.2023

03/29/2023 | 03:06am EDT
WOOLWORTH GROUP

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

ANNOUNCEMENT

The Annual General Meeting of Woolworth (Cyprus) Properties Plc was held yesterday, 28 March 2023, at the registered office of Woolworth (Cyprus) Properties Plc in Nicosia.

Following a short introductory speech by the Chairman, Mr. Christakis Charalampous, in which there was reference to the Company's results, the Annual Report (which included the Directors' Report, the Auditors' Report and the Corporate Governance Report) as well as the Audited Financial Statements for 2020 were presented.

The Meeting re-appointed as Board Members the following who retired by rotation:

Demetris Demetriou, Stefos Stefanides and Menelaos Shacolas.

It appointed KPMG as the Company's External Auditors and authorized the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration.

29 March 2023

Woolworth (Cyprus) Properties plc published this content on 29 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
