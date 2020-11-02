Log in
WOOLWORTH CYPRUS PROPERTIES PLC

(FWW)
Woolworth (Cyprus) Properties : Case of Z. Eliades

11/02/2020 | 10:40am EST

ANNOUNCEMENT

The Public Company Woolworth (Cyprus) Properties Plc (the Company), member of the Cyprus Trading Corporation Plc Group of Companies, wishes to inform its shareholders and investors that, a decision was issued in the Case No. 1300/13 between Zenon Eliades a.o vs. Woolworth (Cyprus) Properties Plc, in favour of the plaintiffs, for the amount of €8.6 million plus interest. The Company has filed an appeal with the Supreme Court against the decision.

The Company has also filed an application for the stay of execution of the decision, pending the appeal, which is expected to be heard by the end of the current year.

The Company will issue a further announcement with all relevant details following the completion of the appeal process before the Supreme Court.

Nicosia, 29 October 2020

Woolworth (Cyprus) Properties Plc

Disclaimer

Woolworth (Cyprus) Properties plc published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 15:39:07 UTC

