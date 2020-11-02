Woolworth (Cyprus) Properties : Case of Z. Eliades

ANNOUNCEMENT

The Public Company Woolworth (Cyprus) Properties Plc (the Company), member of the Cyprus Trading Corporation Plc Group of Companies, wishes to inform its shareholders and investors that, a decision was issued in the Case No. 1300/13 between Zenon Eliades a.o vs. Woolworth (Cyprus) Properties Plc, in favour of the plaintiffs, for the amount of €8.6 million plus interest. The Company has filed an appeal with the Supreme Court against the decision.

The Company has also filed an application for the stay of execution of the decision, pending the appeal, which is expected to be heard by the end of the current year.

The Company will issue a further announcement with all relevant details following the completion of the appeal process before the Supreme Court.

Nicosia, 29 October 2020

Woolworth (Cyprus) Properties Plc