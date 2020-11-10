Woolworth (Cyprus) Properties : Publication of financial results

ANNOUNCEMENT BY THE PUBLIC COMPANIES

CYPRUS TRADING CORPORATION PLC

ERMES DEPARTMENT STORES PLC

WOOLWORTH (CYPRUS) PROPERTIES PLC

CYPRUS LIMNI RESORTS AND GOLFCOURSES PLC

In view, amongst others, of the upcoming end of the period of suspension of trading of their titles on the CSE on 13 November 2020, the public companies Cyprus Trading Corporation Plc, Ermes Department Stores Plc and Woolworth (Cyprus) Properties, announce that the audited accounts of the year ended 31 December 2018 are estimated to be published by 7 December 2020, and the audited accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019 by the end of the current year. The publication of the half-yearly financial results will follow shortly afterwards, a few days after the issuance of the audited accounts for each period.

Regarding the public company Cyprus Limni Resorts and Golfcourses Plc, in respect of which the end of the period of suspension of trading of its titles on the CSE has been fixed on 4 January 2021, it is estimated that it will publish its audited accounts for the years 2018 and 2019 as well as the corresponding half-yearly results by 30 November 2020.

Nicosia, 5 November 2020