Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Woolworths Group Limited    WOW   AU000000WOW2

WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED

(WOW)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/26
39.27 AUD   -0.43%
04:25aAustralia's Woolworths says virus hits pubs, boosts supermarkets
RE
03:04aAustralian shares advance as new coronavirus cases ease
RE
12:45aAustralia's Woolworths says virus hits pubs, boosts supermarkets
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Australia's Woolworths says virus hits pubs, boosts supermarkets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 11:25pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: People walk past a Woolworths supermarket in Sydney

Top Australian grocer Woolworths Group Ltd said on Thursday annual profit dipped as coronavirus-induced shutdowns wiped out sales of its pubs unit, but an extended upsurge in supermarket sales boosted its shares.

Like grocery chains around the world, Woolworths has benefited from "panic buying" during the COVID-19 outbreak as shoppers stocked up on household essentials to adapt to working and entertaining at home.

All the same, that benefit for Woolworths has been offset by a majority stake in hundreds of pubs which were ordered shut in March, along with most public activity, due to the virus. The company has also been paying back store staff after acknowledging widespread underpayment.

The combination of these factors resulted in a lower underlying net profit of A$1.6 billion for the year to end-June, down 1.2% on the previous year and slightly below analyst estimates - even though pre-tax profit from its Australian supermarkets unit, which generate two-thirds if its sales, jumped 6.3%.

Woolworths shares rose 2.7%, outpacing a broader market gain of 0.6% in morning trading. Since Feb. 20, the day before fears of COVID-19 sent global financial markets into turmoil, the company's shares are down 7.5%, compared to a 14% decline in the overall Australian market.

"Outside of that core Woolworths business things are soft, which you would expect," said Evan Lucas, chief market strategist at InvestSMART.

"Extenuating circumstances have clearly impacted day-to-day operations."

Woolworths didn't give a profit forecast for the current financial year but said supermarket sales were up 11.9% in the first eight weeks.

CEO Brad Banducci said shoppers seemed to be buying more fresh produce, but "we're early days in this process so I wouldn't like to call a very pronounced changed".

During the pandemic, grocers have regularly reported on changing shopper patterns, from surges in purchases of non-perishable essentials like toilet paper and pasta to rushes on baking ingredients.

Woolworths said it expected the profitability of meat to come under pressure after heightened demand increased wholesale costs.

($1 = 1.3816 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta & Shri Navaratnam)

By Byron Kaye and Rashmi Ashok

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.02% 142.45 End-of-day quote.-2.12%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.10% 103.95 End-of-day quote.-16.56%
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED -0.43% 39.27 End-of-day quote.8.60%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
04:25aAustralia's Woolworths says virus hits pubs, boosts supermarkets
RE
03:04aAustralian shares advance as new coronavirus cases ease
RE
12:45aAustralia's Woolworths says virus hits pubs, boosts supermarkets
RE
08/26WOOLWORTHS : Australia's Woolworths posts fall in annual profit on hotel, pub cl..
RE
08/26WOOLWORTHS : Annual Net Profit Falls 56%, But Sales Still Growing -- Update
DJ
08/26WOOLWORTHS : Annual Net Profit Falls 56%
DJ
08/24WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED : annual earnings release
08/19WOOLWORTHS : Strategic Investment in PFD Foodservices Announcement
AQ
08/19WOOLWORTHS : announces strategic investment in PFD Food Services
PU
08/19WOOLWORTHS : buys 65% stake in Australian food services firm for $400 mln
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 63 909 M 46 203 M 46 203 M
Net income 2020 1 306 M 944 M 944 M
Net Debt 2020 7 835 M 5 664 M 5 664 M
P/E ratio 2020 37,7x
Yield 2020 2,43%
Capitalization 49 500 M 35 758 M 35 786 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,90x
EV / Sales 2021 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 196 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Woolworths Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 39,38 AUD
Last Close Price 39,27 AUD
Spread / Highest target 18,4%
Spread / Average Target 0,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bradford Banducci Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Gordon McKellar Cairns Independent Chairman
David Marr Chief Operating Officer
Stephen Harrison Group Chief Financial Officer
John Hunt Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED8.60%35 642
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.18.10%32 683
SYSCO CORPORATION-32.78%29 581
TESCO PLC-12.50%28 654
KROGER25.46%28 068
AEON CO., LTD.18.29%21 512
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group