Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Woolworths Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WOW   AU000000WOW2

WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED

(WOW)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australia's Woolworths sees lower earnings from food unit as lockdowns ease

12/13/2021 | 05:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People walk past a Woolworths supermarket in Sydney

(Reuters) - Australia's biggest supermarket chain Woolworths Group on Tuesday forecast lower first-half operating income from its domestic food business, as easing COVID-19 curbs brought an end to the pandemic stockpiling that drove its sales last year.

Sales in the Australian food business have slowed since restrictions began easing in October and customers returned to "more normal shopping habits", while unusually wet weather in New South Wales also dented performance, Woolworths said.

"The first half of FY22 has been one of the most challenging halves we have experienced in recent memory due to the far-reaching impacts of the COVID Delta strain," Group Chief Executive Brad Banducci said.

The company estimated pandemic-related expenses of about A$150 million for the half and said supply chain disruptions due to the crisis would cost it another A$60 million to A$70 million.

It expects earnings before income tax (EBIT) of between A$1.19 billion and A$1.22 billion ($870.4 million-$849 million) from the Australian food business, down from A$1.31 billion last year.

($1 = 1.4017 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.20% 0.91294 Delayed Quote.-6.83%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.40% 80.98 Delayed Quote.2.41%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.14% 1.05593 Delayed Quote.-1.76%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.34% 0.65786 Delayed Quote.-3.12%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.45% 0.71299 Delayed Quote.-6.79%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.16% 1.85294 Delayed Quote.4.22%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) 0.23% 1.58218 Delayed Quote.-0.62%
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED -0.25% 40.56 End-of-day quote.3.18%
All news about WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
05:38pAustralia's Woolworths sees lower earnings from food unit as lockdowns ease
RE
05:38pWoolworths' 1st Half Australian Food Earnings to Drop on Covid Costs -- Update
DJ
05:25pWoolworths' 1st Half Australian Food Earnings Will Drop on Covid Costs
DJ
05:03pAustralia's Woolworths expects lower first-half earnings from domestic food unit
RE
12/12WOOLWORTHS : seeks next wave of dairy farming innovators with $100,000 grants
PU
12/07WOOLWORTHS : starts construction on first automated online fulfilment centre in the heart ..
PU
12/02Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Receives Non-Binding Takeover Bid from Woolworths
MT
12/02Woolworths Group Limited made a non-binding proposal to acquire Australian Pharmaceutic..
CI
12/01Australian watchdog sues supermarket chain Coles over staff underpayments
RE
12/01Regulator's Lawsuit Alleges Coles Underpaid Thousands of Workers
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 59 208 M 42 216 M 42 216 M
Net income 2022 1 632 M 1 163 M 1 163 M
Net Debt 2022 13 254 M 9 450 M 9 450 M
P/E ratio 2022 30,6x
Yield 2022 2,43%
Capitalization 48 952 M 34 854 M 34 903 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
EV / Sales 2023 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 210 067
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Woolworths Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 40,56 AUD
Average target price 39,02 AUD
Spread / Average Target -3,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bradford Banducci Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Stephen Harrison Group Chief Financial Officer
Gordon McKellar Cairns Independent Chairman
John Hunt Chief Information Officer
Rob McCartney Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED3.18%35 190
WALMART INC.-2.16%391 200
SYSCO CORPORATION-0.79%37 767
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.31.29%34 827
THE KROGER CO.40.43%32 792
TESCO PLC22.90%28 676