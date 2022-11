Financials AUD USD Sales 2023 62 845 M 40 260 M 40 260 M Net income 2023 1 683 M 1 078 M 1 078 M Net Debt 2023 15 566 M 9 972 M 9 972 M P/E ratio 2023 24,0x Yield 2023 3,11% Capitalization 40 240 M 25 778 M 25 778 M EV / Sales 2023 0,89x EV / Sales 2024 0,85x Nbr of Employees 197 773 Free-Float 100,0% Chart WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 15 Last Close Price 33,21 AUD Average target price 37,15 AUD Spread / Average Target 11,9% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Bradford Banducci Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director Stephen Harrison Chief Financial Officer Scott Redvers Perkins Chairman John Hunt Chief Information & Replenishment Officer Pieter van der Merwe Group Chief Security Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED -12.63% 25 909 WALMART INC. -2.07% 384 580 SYSCO CORPORATION 7.08% 42 624 KROGER 4.22% 33 765 AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. -6.27% 27 397 LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED 8.22% 26 726