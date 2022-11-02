Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Woolworths Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WOW   AU000000WOW2

WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED

(WOW)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  10:31 2022-11-02 pm EDT
31.79 AUD   -4.29%
06:09pChip dip: Australia's Woolworths says floods are hurting potato crops
RE
06:06pWoolworths 1Q Group Sales Rise, But Grocery Sales Dip
DJ
05:34pAustralian grocer Woolworths quarterly sales rise 1.8% on higher prices
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chip dip: Australia's Woolworths says floods are hurting potato crops

11/02/2022 | 06:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Top Australian grocer Woolworths Group Ltd said heavy rain may keep squeezing supply of farm-based staples, including potato chips, as soaring shelf prices contributed to a decline in first-quarter food sales, sending is shares skidding lower.

The trading update on Thursday underscores the impact of a third La Nina weather pattern in three years which has fuelled inflation at Woolworths and smaller rival Coles Group Ltd , seen as economy bellweathers since they ring up two-thirds of Australian grocery sales.

It also shows Woolworths' grocery dominance being challenged: its September quarter sales showed higher inflation than at Coles, which reported results on Oct. 26, while Woolworths food sales went backwards compared to higher supermarket sales at Coles.

"It is a moving and quite dynamic situation," Woolworths CEO Brad Banducci said on a call with journalists, asked about floods which have damaged crops and caused the evacuation of thousands of people on Australia's east coast through 2022.

Recent flooding in the cooler-climate island state of Tasmania had resulted in a "very poor growing season" for potatoes which was "causing some challenges in the frozen category", Banducci added.

"It is also flowing through to some risks, I don't want to overplay anything at this stage, in potato crisps."

Australian food sales, the main earner for Woolworths, fell 1.1% in the three months to end-September, compared to a year earlier, the company said in an update that did not include profit. That compared to a 2.1% increase in supermarket sales at Coles.

In the same period, Australian food prices for Woolworths rose 7.3%, compared to 7.1% at Coles.

Shares of Woolworths were down 4.2% in morning trading, against a 2.3% decline in the broader market as investors fretted over another hefty U.S. rate hike. But Coles outperformed both, shedding just 1.4%.

Woolworths food sales were below consensus forecasts and Coles "appears to have closed the sales gap somewhat", Jefferies analysts said in a research note.

Australian food sales "did not improve ... despite rising inflation", UBS analysts noted.

Including all divisions such as discount department store and its business-to-business unit, group sales rose 1.8% to A$16.4 billion, Woolworths said, roughly in line with analyst forecasts.

($1 = 1.5746 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye in Sydney and Harshita Swaminathan and Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Michael Perry)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COLES GROUP LIMITED -1.47% 16.06 Delayed Quote.-9.09%
DYNAMIC HOLDING CO., LTD. 2.12% 16.85 End-of-day quote.-25.61%
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED -4.31% 31.785 Delayed Quote.-11.94%
All news about WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
06:09pChip dip: Australia's Woolworths says floods are hurting potato crops
RE
06:06pWoolworths 1Q Group Sales Rise, But Grocery Sales Dip
DJ
05:34pAustralian grocer Woolworths quarterly sales rise 1.8% on higher prices
RE
11:44aUK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/01UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
10/31UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
10/28UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
10/27UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
10/26Australia pathology data stolen as hacking epidemic widens
RE
10/26Corporate Australia suffers fourth major hack since September
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 62 845 M 40 260 M 40 260 M
Net income 2023 1 683 M 1 078 M 1 078 M
Net Debt 2023 15 566 M 9 972 M 9 972 M
P/E ratio 2023 24,0x
Yield 2023 3,11%
Capitalization 40 240 M 25 778 M 25 778 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,89x
EV / Sales 2024 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 197 773
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Woolworths Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 33,21 AUD
Average target price 37,15 AUD
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bradford Banducci Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Stephen Harrison Chief Financial Officer
Scott Redvers Perkins Chairman
John Hunt Chief Information & Replenishment Officer
Pieter van der Merwe Group Chief Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-11.94%25 909
WALMART INC.-2.07%384 580
SYSCO CORPORATION7.08%42 624
KROGER4.22%33 765
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-6.27%27 397
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED8.22%26 726