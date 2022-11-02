Chip dip: Australia's Woolworths says floods are hurting potato crops

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Top Australian grocer Woolworths Group
Ltd said heavy rain may keep squeezing supply of
farm-based staples, including potato chips, as soaring shelf
prices contributed to a decline in first-quarter food sales,
sending is shares skidding lower.
The trading update on Thursday underscores the impact of a
third La Nina weather pattern in three years which has fuelled
inflation at Woolworths and smaller rival Coles Group Ltd
, seen as economy bellweathers since they ring up
two-thirds of Australian grocery sales.
It also shows Woolworths' grocery dominance being
challenged: its September quarter sales showed higher inflation
than at Coles, which reported results on Oct. 26, while
Woolworths food sales went backwards compared to higher
supermarket sales at Coles.
"It is a moving and quite dynamic situation," Woolworths CEO
Brad Banducci said on a call with journalists, asked about
floods which have damaged crops and caused the evacuation of
thousands of people on Australia's east coast through 2022.
Recent flooding in the cooler-climate island state of
Tasmania had resulted in a "very poor growing season" for
potatoes which was "causing some challenges in the frozen
category", Banducci added.
"It is also flowing through to some risks, I don't want to
overplay anything at this stage, in potato crisps."
Australian food sales, the main earner for Woolworths, fell
1.1% in the three months to end-September, compared to a year
earlier, the company said in an update that did not include
profit. That compared to a 2.1% increase in supermarket sales at
Coles.
In the same period, Australian food prices for Woolworths
rose 7.3%, compared to 7.1% at Coles.
Shares of Woolworths were down 4.2% in morning trading,
against a 2.3% decline in the broader market as
investors fretted over another hefty U.S. rate hike. But Coles
outperformed both, shedding just 1.4%.
Woolworths food sales were below consensus forecasts and
Coles "appears to have closed the sales gap somewhat", Jefferies
analysts said in a research note.
Australian food sales "did not improve ... despite rising
inflation", UBS analysts noted.
Including all divisions such as discount department store
and its business-to-business unit, group sales rose 1.8% to
A$16.4 billion, Woolworths said, roughly in line with analyst
forecasts.
($1 = 1.5746 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye in Sydney and Harshita Swaminathan and
Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and
Michael Perry)