Cream of the crop: Woolworths names Chobani and sustainable veg grower as top suppliers

12/01/2021 | 02:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Wednesday, 1 December 2021: Woolworths has named its top suppliers in its annual Supplier of the Year Awards, with popular yoghurt brand Chobani taking out the top gong and family-owned Mulgowie Farming Company recognised as Sustainability Supplier of the Year.

Chobani was awarded Overall Supplier of the Year, while also taking out the Chilled category for its ongoing commitment to delighting customers and delivering market-leading new formats like its Gippsland Dairy Mix-ins, exclusive to Woolworths.

Woolworths Chief Commercial Officer, Paul Harker said: "Chobani isn't afraid to do things differently, whether it be creating new formats to meet our customers' changing needs, or problem solving to ensure reliable supply through the challenges of the pandemic. We're proud to share a dedication to creating better experiences everyday with this leading brand."

The Sustainability Supplier of the Year went to Mulgowie Farming Company, whose focus on improving soil health not only cares for and regenerates the land, but increases the resilience of crops and enables sequestration of carbon into the soil.

Hailing from Queensland's Lockyer Valley, family-owned Mulgowie has partnered with Woolworths for almost 40 years, supplying sweet corn and green beans. This year it became the first vegetable grower in Australia to generate Carbon Inset Credits certified to the International Organisation for Standards requirements. The business was also awarded Fruit and Veg Supplier of the Year.

Paul Harker added: "The Mulgowie team are true stewards of the land, planting the seeds for a better tomorrow. Not only are they lifting the bar for sustainable farming, but they're also delivering quality fresh vegetables and more weather-resilient crops so our customers can enjoy their incredible produce year-round."

The awards ceremony marked the 20th anniversary of Woolworths' Supplier of the Year Awards, and included special recognition awards for those who have shaped categories and relationships over the last two decades as the retailer continues to invest in long-term partnerships.

Smallgoods supplier D'Orsogna took out two of these awards, recognised as a partner that has consistently worked with Woolworths to deliver quality deli products that meet the changing needs of customers over the years. The business was awarded 20-year Significant Contribution as both a company and for D'Orsogna Account Manager, Colin Sullivan - one of the longest serving current Woolworths account managers of any supplier.

Colin Sullivan shared the award with Felice Testini, owner of Trade Partners, who has launched 28 products in Woolworths stores since 1999 and is renowned for his passion and knack for bringing new products to the shelf.

Paul Harker concluded: "Every week we serve millions of Australians in communities across the country, and none of it would be possible without the teamwork that takes place between our team and our suppliers.

"It's the people behind these businesses, from growers to account managers, who work alongside us each day to deliver great products to our customers. Their dedication has persisted through the most challenging of situations, as we've seen over the pandemic.

"This year marks two decades of celebrating our suppliers - big and small - in this special annual event, and we're proud to be championing those who've made an enduring impact on our business and truly represent what it means to be better together.

"Thank you to all our suppliers for your ongoing partnership and support in 2021 and beyond."


- ENDS -

The Woolworths Supplier of the Year Awards recognised partners across a range of categories:

  • Overall Supplier of the Year: Chobani
  • Chilled Supplier of the Year: Chobani
  • Sustainability Supplier of the Year: Mulgowie Farming Company
  • Fruit & Veg Supplier of the Year: Mulgowie Farming Company
  • New Product Launch of the Year: Avalanche Bubble Tea
  • Supply Partner of the Year: Allied Pinnacle
  • Woolworths Food Company Supplier of the Year: PM Fresh Pty Ltd
  • Meat/Seafood Supplier of the Year: Supafin Seafoods
  • Grocery Food - Large Supplier of the Year: Gourmet Food
  • Grocery Food - Small Supplier of the Year: Sealord
  • Everyday Needs - Large Supplier of the Year: Reckitt Hygiene
  • Everyday Needs - Small/Med Supplier of the Year: MCoBeauty
  • Cartology Campaign of the Year: Dettol/Reckitt Health
  • Account Manager of the Year: Matt Anderson (McCain)
  • Woolworths Category Manager of the Year: Alok Vaidya (Cheese)
  • Integrated Supply Partner of the Year: Oscar Leonor (Energizer)

To celebrate the contribution of key supply partners over the last two decades, the following awards recognised the long-term impact of brands, people and products:

  • 20-Year Significant contribution - Company: D'Orsogna
  • 20-Year Significant contribution - Account Manager: Colin Sullivan (D'Orsogna) and Felice Testini (Trade Partners)
  • Category-changing Product of the Last 20 Years: Broccolini - Perfection Fresh

For further information, contact Woolworths Media: 02 8885 1033 or media@woolworths.com.au

Disclaimer

Woolworths Ltd. published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2021 07:30:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 59 208 M 42 411 M 42 411 M
Net income 2022 1 632 M 1 169 M 1 169 M
Net Debt 2022 13 254 M 9 493 M 9 493 M
P/E ratio 2022 30,8x
Yield 2022 2,42%
Capitalization 49 266 M 34 955 M 35 289 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,06x
EV / Sales 2023 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 210 067
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Woolworths Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 40,82 AUD
Average target price 39,02 AUD
Spread / Average Target -4,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bradford Banducci Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Stephen Harrison Group Chief Financial Officer
Gordon McKellar Cairns Independent Chairman
John Hunt Chief Information Officer
Rob McCartney Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED3.84%34 955
WALMART INC.-2.44%392 146
SYSCO CORPORATION-1.43%35 906
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.28.30%33 992
THE KROGER CO.30.76%30 883
TESCO PLC19.60%27 944