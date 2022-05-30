Log in
    WOW   AU000000WOW2

WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED

(WOW)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/30 01:02:47 am EDT
34.85 AUD   +1.99%
New Zealand aims to boost competition in supermarket sector

05/30/2022 | 12:55am EDT
Brian Green, 76, wears a mask as he wheels his supermarket shopping cart to his car outside Pak'nSave supermarket amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Christchurch

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand wants to introduce a number of changes to the supermarket sector as two dominate players has raised concerns about competition, its commerce minister said on Monday.

New Zealand's supermarket sector is dominated by two players, Foodstuffs NZ and Woolworths.

"The government and New Zealanders have been very clear that the supermarket industry doesn't work. It's not competitive and shoppers aren't getting a fair deal," Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs David Clark said in a statement.

"The duopoly needs to change, and we are preparing the necessary legislation to do that."

The government's plan to introduce a number of new requirements, will help to reduce prices and combat inflation, which is running at a three-decade high.

These rules will include a mandatory code of conduct for supermarkets, creating an independent industry regulator, requiring pricing on groceries to be displayed in a consistent manner and allowing grocery suppliers to collectively bargain.

A recent Commerce Commission inquiry into the sector had recommended changes to supermarket operations to increase competition and help improve the price, quality and range of groceries and services for New Zealanders.

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

By Lucy Craymer


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 60 782 M 43 481 M 43 481 M
Net income 2022 7 746 M 5 541 M 5 541 M
Net Debt 2022 14 876 M 10 641 M 10 641 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,41x
Yield 2022 2,62%
Capitalization 41 305 M 29 548 M 29 548 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
EV / Sales 2023 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 210 067
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Woolworths Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 34,17 AUD
Average target price 38,42 AUD
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bradford Banducci Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Stephen Harrison Chief Financial Officer
Gordon McKellar Cairns Independent Chairman
John Hunt Chief Information & Replenishment Officer
Rob McCartney Chief Medical Officer
