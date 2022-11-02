Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Woolworths Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WOW   AU000000WOW2

WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED

(WOW)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:10 2022-11-02 am EDT
33.21 AUD   -0.78%
06:06pWoolworths 1Q Group Sales Rise, But Grocery Sales Dip
DJ
05:34pAustralian grocer Woolworths quarterly sales rise 1.8% on higher prices
RE
11:44aUK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Woolworths 1Q Group Sales Rise, But Grocery Sales Dip

11/02/2022 | 06:06pm EDT
By Mike Cherney


SYDNEY--Australian grocer Woolworths Group Ltd. said overall group sales increased in its fiscal first quarter, but key supermarket sales declined.

In the 14 weeks to Oct. 2, Woolworths said total group sales were 16.36 billion Australian dollars (US$10.4 billion), a rise of 1.8% compared to the prior year. But sales in its Australian supermarkets, its largest unit by far, fell by 0.5% to A$12.2 billion. In local currency, New Zealand grocery sales fell by 2.5%.

Woolworths said the grocery sales dip reflected the cycling of Covid-related lockdowns in the prior year, when consumers were stuck at home and couldn't eat out. The rise in group sales was driven in part by discount department store Big W, which had a 30% increase to A$1.2 billion as customers returned to in-store shopping following last year's lockdowns. Australian business-to-business sales also rose by 26% to about A$1.2 billion.

Looking ahead, Woolworths said it expected fiscal second-half earnings to be higher than the prior two halves, though there is uncertainty in the trajectory of improvement. It said ongoing supply chain issues and a possible wet summer could be challenges.

Still, there are already indications of improvement, Woolworths said. In October, on-year sales growth trends in Australian food had improved, given that lockdowns ended around that time last year. It added there are signs of stabilization in the New Zealand food market.

Woolworths said inflation continued to accelerate in the fiscal first quarter, with average Australian grocery prices rising 7.3% on year. It said there are signs of customer purchasing habits changing, but it remains unclear if that's due to inflation or post-Covid normalization.

"There are 51 days until Christmas and we are very focused on delivering a much-needed inspirational and affordable festive season for our customers," Chief Executive Brad Banducci said.


Write to Mike Cherney at mike.cherney@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-02-22 1806ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TOTALENERGIES SE -0.48% 56.23 Real-time Quote.26.60%
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED -0.78% 33.21 Delayed Quote.-11.94%
