Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Woolworths Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WOW   AU000000WOW2

WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED

(WOW)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Woolworths' 3Q Australian Food Sales Fell Slightly - Update

04/28/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Mike Cherney

SYDNEY--Supermarket chain Woolworths Group Ltd. said total sales in its key Australian food business dipped slightly in the March quarter, as sales moderated following a boom last year that was triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Woolworths said total Australian food sales declined by 0.7% from a year earlier in the March quarter, the third quarter of its fiscal year, to 11.1 billion Australian dollars (US$8.7 billion).

Sales rose 8.2% in the first seven weeks of the quarter--before the coronavirus pandemic hit--compared with a year earlier. But sales declined 9.6% in the last six weeks of the quarter.

Overall, total comparable sales in the Australian food business fell 2.1%, Woolworths said.

"In general, customer shopping behaviors continue to normalize," Chief Executive Brad Banducci said. "While food customers are still shopping less frequently, the growth in the number of items customers put in their baskets is slowing."

More broadly, Woolworths said total group sales in the quarter reached A$16.6 billion, a 0.4% rise from last year. Total sales at its Big W discount department store rose 18.3%, Endeavour Drinks sales rose 6.3% and hotel sales rose 11.5%. New Zealand food sales fell 6.9% in local currency.

Looking ahead, Woolworths said it continued to expect sales to decline over the March to June period for all businesses other than hotels. Sales growth in the first three weeks of April was volatile, the company said, impacted by prior year growth rates and the timing of public holidays. In Australian food, total sales in April so far have been broadly flat compared to last year.

Woolworths added that its Endeavour Group demerger remains on target for late June. Woolworths also said the condition precedent relating to regulatory approval for its deal to buy a stake in food distributor PFD had been extended to February, due to a longer review process from regulators.

Write to Mike Cherney at mike.cherney@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-28-21 1935ET

All news about WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
05:35pWoolworths' 3Q Australian Food Sales Fell Slightly - Update
DJ
05:24pWoolworths' 3Q Australian Food Sales Fell Slightly
DJ
04/27WOOLWORTHS  : to partner with Knapp on first automated online fulfilment centre ..
PU
04/22WOOLWORTHS  : to make battery recycling easier with national network of 1,000 co..
PU
04/22WOOLWORTHS  : venture capital arm W23 invests in Australian startup Marketplacer..
PU
04/22WOOLWORTHS  : celebrates as Free Fruit for Kids hits 100 million milestone
PU
04/20WOOLWORTHS  : Raises Quantium Stake to 75% from 47% for $174 Million
MT
04/19WOOLWORTHS  : deepens partnership with Quantium
PU
04/19Woolworths to Increase Stake in Analytics Firm Quantium
DJ
04/12WOOLWORTHS  : launches Australian made paper bags in Victoria, Tasmania and WA
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 67 387 M 52 468 M 52 468 M
Net income 2021 1 908 M 1 485 M 1 485 M
Net Debt 2021 16 470 M 12 823 M 12 823 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,4x
Yield 2021 2,63%
Capitalization 52 431 M 40 742 M 40 823 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 215 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Woolworths Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 42,92 AUD
Last Close Price 41,41 AUD
Spread / Highest target 28,5%
Spread / Average Target 3,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bradford Banducci Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Stephen Harrison Group Chief Financial Officer
Gordon McKellar Cairns Independent Chairman
John Hunt Chief Information Officer
Rob McCartney Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED5.34%41 011
SYSCO CORPORATION10.80%42 512
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-2.21%28 206
THE KROGER CO.15.05%27 651
TESCO PLC-4.30%23 692
AEON CO., LTD.-11.45%23 313
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ