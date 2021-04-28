Woolworths' 3Q Australian Food Sales Fell Slightly - Update

By Mike Cherney



SYDNEY--Supermarket chain Woolworths Group Ltd. said total sales in its key Australian food business dipped slightly in the March quarter, as sales moderated following a boom last year that was triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Woolworths said total Australian food sales declined by 0.7% from a year earlier in the March quarter, the third quarter of its fiscal year, to 11.1 billion Australian dollars (US$8.7 billion).

Sales rose 8.2% in the first seven weeks of the quarter--before the coronavirus pandemic hit--compared with a year earlier. But sales declined 9.6% in the last six weeks of the quarter.

Overall, total comparable sales in the Australian food business fell 2.1%, Woolworths said.

"In general, customer shopping behaviors continue to normalize," Chief Executive Brad Banducci said. "While food customers are still shopping less frequently, the growth in the number of items customers put in their baskets is slowing."

More broadly, Woolworths said total group sales in the quarter reached A$16.6 billion, a 0.4% rise from last year. Total sales at its Big W discount department store rose 18.3%, Endeavour Drinks sales rose 6.3% and hotel sales rose 11.5%. New Zealand food sales fell 6.9% in local currency.

Looking ahead, Woolworths said it continued to expect sales to decline over the March to June period for all businesses other than hotels. Sales growth in the first three weeks of April was volatile, the company said, impacted by prior year growth rates and the timing of public holidays. In Australian food, total sales in April so far have been broadly flat compared to last year.

Woolworths added that its Endeavour Group demerger remains on target for late June. Woolworths also said the condition precedent relating to regulatory approval for its deal to buy a stake in food distributor PFD had been extended to February, due to a longer review process from regulators.

