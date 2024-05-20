Monday 20 May, 2024: Accor and Everyday Rewards today announced a new partnership, enabling members of Accor's lifestyle loyalty programme, ALL - Accor Live Limitless, to transfer their points to the Everyday Rewards program.

Through the partnership, members of ALL will be able to transfer their points to Everyday Rewards points, with 2000 ALL Reward points converting to 4000 Everyday Rewards points ($20 off a future shop).

This is the first one way points transfer partnership into the Everyday Rewards program.

Accor Pacific Chief Operating Officer PM&E, Adrian Williams, said: "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Australia's largest retail loyalty program. Our goal is to provide our members with more opportunities to redeem points in meaningful ways, and this partnership is a testament to that commitment.

"Members of ALL with more than 2000 points in their accounts can now convert to instant savings on their groceries or everyday needs."

Managing Director for Everyday Rewards, Hannah Ross said: "We're delighted to welcome Accor, our first hotel partner, and ALL members to the Everyday Rewards program partnership.

"Scanning your Everyday Rewards card, boosting tailored offers and now transferring your ALL Reward points to Everyday Rewards can lead to hundreds of dollars in savings throughout the year."

Everyday Rewards points can be collected at Woolworths, Metro, BWS, BIG W, Bupa, HealthyLife, MyDeal, MILKRUN, Everyday Market, Origin Energy and at Australia's largest Loyalty Fuel partner network with over 1000 EG and Ampol petrol sites.



Once an Everyday Rewards member has collected 2000 points, they can choose to save $10 off a future shop or convert their Everyday Rewards points to 1000 Qantas points. Members can also choose to bank their points to spend over the Christmas period.

ALL is the free lifestyle loyalty programme of Accor that goes beyond hotels and offers. It delivers members unforgettable experiences, privileges and rewards.

ALL Reward points can be earned on accommodation as well as at thousands of restaurants and bars throughout the Accor network, which can be used to redeem hotel stays and other experiences.



Accor was the first hotel operator in the Pacific to reward their customer's loyalty with exceptional partner benefits, which include the ability to boost Qantas Frequent Flyer points and the opportunity to attend world-class sporting and entertainment experiences at Accor Stadium and Qudos Bank Area in Sydney.



For more information, please visit woolworthsrewards.com.au or ALL.com