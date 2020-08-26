Log in
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED

WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED

(WOW)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/26
39.27 AUD   -0.43%
05:52pWOOLWORTHS : posts higher full-year supermarket sales on stockpiling
RE
05:42pWOOLWORTHS : Annual Net Profit Falls 56%, But Sales Still Growing -- Update
DJ
05:13pWOOLWORTHS : Annual Net Profit Falls 56%
DJ
Woolworths : Annual Net Profit Falls 56%, But Sales Still Growing -- Update

08/26/2020 | 05:42pm EDT

By Mike Cherney

SYDNEY--Australian grocer Woolworths Group Ltd. said its net profit fell about 56% in the 2020 fiscal year, after accounting for one-time items including restructuring costs and making up payment shortfalls to employees.

Net profit was nearly 1.2 billion Australian dollars (US$869 million) in the 12 months to June 28. Profit from continuing operations was also nearly A$1.2 billion, down 22%. Total revenue was 6% higher, to A$63.7 billion.

Woolworths declared a final dividend of 48 Australian cents per share, bringing the full-year payout to 94 Australian cents, a decline of nearly 8%.

The result was also impacted by the closure of the company's hotels business in the last four months of the financial year, which hit earnings in the fiscal second half, Chief Executive Brad Banducci said. Overall, the coronavirus pandemic led to increased sales amid panic buying by customers, but it also resulted in higher costs and lower customer satisfaction as the grocer struggled to restock stores.

Looking ahead, Mr. Banducci said fiscal 2021, which is currently underway, is difficult to predict given the possibility of renewed coronavirus outbreaks such as those in Australia's Victoria state and New Zealand. Mr. Banducci said the company assumes elevated sales will continue into the fiscal first half, but there will also be higher costs to operate in a safe way.

In the first eight weeks of fiscal 2021, Woolworths said overall group sales were 12% higher. Australian food sales were up about 12%, New Zealand food sales were up 8%, Big W discount department store sales were up 21% and Endeavour Drinks sales were up 24%. Hotel sales, however, were down 31%.

The company is still progressing its separation of Endeavour, which is currently planned for the 2021 calendar year. Woolworths delayed the separation earlier this year.

"We have an experienced and resilient team, our business in a strong financial position, and we are focused on continuing to create better experiences for our customers, team and shareholders in fiscal 2021," Mr. Banducci said.

Write to Mike Cherney at mike.cherney@wsj.com

Financials
Sales 2020 63 909 M 46 200 M 46 200 M
Net income 2020 1 306 M 944 M 944 M
Net Debt 2020 7 835 M 5 664 M 5 664 M
P/E ratio 2020 37,7x
Yield 2020 2,43%
Capitalization 49 500 M 35 758 M 35 783 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,90x
EV / Sales 2021 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 196 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Technical analysis trends WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 39,38 AUD
Last Close Price 39,27 AUD
Spread / Highest target 18,4%
Spread / Average Target 0,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bradford Banducci Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Gordon McKellar Cairns Independent Chairman
David Marr Chief Operating Officer
Stephen Harrison Group Chief Financial Officer
John Hunt Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED8.60%35 642
KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.16.75%32 683
SYSCO CORPORATION-31.96%29 581
TESCO PLC-12.11%28 654
KROGER24.46%28 068
AEON CO., LTD.18.29%21 512
