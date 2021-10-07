Woolworths : Australia's Woolworths settles class action over underpaying staff
10/07/2021 | 05:54pm EDT
(Reuters) - Australia's biggest grocery chain Woolworths Group Ltd said on Friday it has settled a class action lawsuit filed against it by a Canberra law firm in 2019 for underpaying supermarket workers.
The grocery firm said it would make an ex-gratia payment of A$2,500 plus retirement benefits to its about 20,000 current and former salaried team store members.
