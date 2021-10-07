Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Woolworths Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WOW   AU000000WOW2

WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED

(WOW)
  Report
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Woolworths : Australia's Woolworths settles class action over underpaying staff

10/07/2021 | 05:54pm EDT
People walk past a Woolworths supermarket in Sydney

(Reuters) - Australia's biggest grocery chain Woolworths Group Ltd said on Friday it has settled a class action lawsuit filed against it by a Canberra law firm in 2019 for underpaying supermarket workers.

The grocery firm said it would make an ex-gratia payment of A$2,500 plus retirement benefits to its about 20,000 current and former salaried team store members.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
Analyst Recommendations on WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2022 58 099 M 42 470 M 42 470 M
Net income 2022 1 633 M 1 194 M 1 194 M
Net Debt 2022 15 207 M 11 116 M 11 116 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,9x
Yield 2022 2,49%
Capitalization 50 123 M 36 667 M 36 640 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 210 067
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Woolworths Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 39,70 AUD
Average target price 38,54 AUD
Spread / Average Target -2,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bradford Banducci Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Stephen Harrison Group Chief Financial Officer
Gordon McKellar Cairns Independent Chairman
John Hunt Chief Information Officer
Rob McCartney Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED0.99%35 766
WALMART INC.-4.53%383 753
SYSCO CORPORATION9.22%41 535
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.25.25%34 189
THE KROGER CO.24.53%29 411
TESCO PLC15.84%27 881