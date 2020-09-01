Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Woolworths Group Limited    WOW   AU000000WOW2

WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED

(WOW)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Woolworths : Bupa and Woolworths come together with a fresh idea to reward healthier eating

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 12:40am EDT

Tuesday, 1 September 2020:With Australians eating at home more and health top of mind in the pandemic, Woolworths Everyday Rewards and health fund Bupa are teaming up to reward customers for choosing fresh fruit and vegetables.

It comes as an Ipsos survey of 2,000 participants conducted for Woolworths in June found that eating more fresh fruit and vegetables was the number one food priority for Australians over the next year.1The partnership, which launched today, will give Bupa Health Insurance membersaccess to exclusive bonus point offers when they link their Woolworths Everyday Rewards account to Bupa.2

To help encourage healthier habits, Bupa customers can collect three points for every dollar spent on fresh fruit and vegetables and Macro Wholefoods Marketproducts for the first 60 days after linking their account. This recognises customers' investment in their health and will help them enjoy discounts on future shops sooner or bank more points for Christmas.

Emily Amos, Managing Director of Health Insurance at Bupa said the partnership comes at a time where health - and household budgets - have never been more important.

'By giving members the chance to collect more points, they can earn savings towards a future shop faster. This initiative will reward our members for healthy choices and give them added value from their health insurance policy,' Ms Amos said.

'Woolworths shares our passion for promoting healthy lifestyles and we hope as many members as possible take advantage of this offer by enjoying deliciously fresh and nutritious food options.'

In the months ahead eligible customers will also enjoy a Woolworths-first, with 20 times bonus points on cleaning products - our highest bonus points offer to date. Further partnership benefits later this year will include 10 times bonus points on a total shop plus special offers across the Woolworth Group.

Hannah Ross, Woolworths Director of Everyday Rewards said the partnership is an important evolution of the supermarket's broader strategy to support its customers' health and wellbeing.

'We know our customers want to make healthier eating choices, and we've been working hard to make it easier and more affordable to do so,' Ms Ross said.

'This focus on wellbeing has only accelerated in the pandemic, with our customers telling us their number one food priority over the next 12 months is eating more fresh fruit and veggies.3

'We're delighted to be teaming up with Bupa to support this positive intent with extra rewards on purchase that can help kickstart new habits.'

The three points per dollar spent promotion runs for 60 days after Bupa members link their account to Everyday Rewards via everydayrewards.com.au/Bupa, with no cap on the number of points a member can earn during that period.

For more information on the offer visit everydayrewards.com.au/Bupa

- ends -

Partnership photos available here.

1 - IPSOS survey for Woolworths conducted in June 2020 among 2,000 Australians.

2 - Only domestic Bupa health insurance policyholders excluding Ambulance only who reside in Australia are eligible for this offer.

3 - IPSOS survey for Woolworths conducted in June 2020 among 2,000 Australians.

Disclaimer

Woolworths Ltd. published this content on 01 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2020 04:39:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
12:40aWOOLWORTHS : Bupa and Woolworths come together with a fresh idea to reward healt..
PU
09/01WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/27GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Rising tensions
08/26Australia's Woolworths says virus hits pubs, boosts supermarkets
RE
08/26Australian shares advance as new coronavirus cases ease
RE
08/26Australia's Woolworths says virus hits pubs, boosts supermarkets
RE
08/26WOOLWORTHS : Australia's Woolworths posts fall in annual profit on hotel, pub cl..
RE
08/26WOOLWORTHS : Annual Net Profit Falls 56%, But Sales Still Growing -- Update
DJ
08/26WOOLWORTHS : Annual Net Profit Falls 56%
DJ
08/24WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED : annual earnings release
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 65 885 M 48 796 M 48 796 M
Net income 2021 1 762 M 1 305 M 1 305 M
Net Debt 2021 4 442 M 3 290 M 3 290 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,2x
Yield 2021 2,60%
Capitalization 50 156 M 37 010 M 37 147 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 215 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Woolworths Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 41,20 AUD
Last Close Price 39,87 AUD
Spread / Highest target 18,1%
Spread / Average Target 3,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bradford Banducci Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Gordon McKellar Cairns Independent Chairman
David Marr Chief Operating Officer
Stephen Harrison Group Chief Financial Officer
John Hunt Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED10.26%37 010
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.13.12%32 368
SYSCO CORPORATION-29.69%31 473
TESCO PLC-14.30%28 415
KROGER23.08%27 461
AEON CO., LTD.16.56%20 991
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group