Woolworths : Bupa and Woolworths come together with a fresh idea to reward healthier eating

Tuesday, 1 September 2020:With Australians eating at home more and health top of mind in the pandemic, Woolworths Everyday Rewards and health fund Bupa are teaming up to reward customers for choosing fresh fruit and vegetables.

It comes as an Ipsos survey of 2,000 participants conducted for Woolworths in June found that eating more fresh fruit and vegetables was the number one food priority for Australians over the next year. 1 The partnership, which launched today, will give Bupa Health Insurance members access to exclusive bonus point offers when they link their Woolworths Everyday Rewards account to Bupa. 2

To help encourage healthier habits, Bupa customers can collect three points for every dollar spent on fresh fruit and vegetables and Macro Wholefoods Marketproducts for the first 60 days after linking their account. This recognises customers' investment in their health and will help them enjoy discounts on future shops sooner or bank more points for Christmas.

Emily Amos, Managing Director of Health Insurance at Bupa said the partnership comes at a time where health - and household budgets - have never been more important.

'By giving members the chance to collect more points, they can earn savings towards a future shop faster. This initiative will reward our members for healthy choices and give them added value from their health insurance policy,' Ms Amos said.

'Woolworths shares our passion for promoting healthy lifestyles and we hope as many members as possible take advantage of this offer by enjoying deliciously fresh and nutritious food options.'

In the months ahead eligible customers will also enjoy a Woolworths-first, with 20 times bonus points on cleaning products - our highest bonus points offer to date. Further partnership benefits later this year will include 10 times bonus points on a total shop plus special offers across the Woolworth Group.

Hannah Ross, Woolworths Director of Everyday Rewards said the partnership is an important evolution of the supermarket's broader strategy to support its customers' health and wellbeing.

'We know our customers want to make healthier eating choices, and we've been working hard to make it easier and more affordable to do so,' Ms Ross said.

'This focus on wellbeing has only accelerated in the pandemic, with our customers telling us their number one food priority over the next 12 months is eating more fresh fruit and veggies.3

'We're delighted to be teaming up with Bupa to support this positive intent with extra rewards on purchase that can help kickstart new habits.'

The three points per dollar spent promotion runs for 60 days after Bupa members link their account to Everyday Rewards via everydayrewards.com.au/Bupa, with no cap on the number of points a member can earn during that period.

everydayrewards.com.au/Bupa

1 - IPSOS survey for Woolworths conducted in June 2020 among 2,000 Australians.

2 - Only domestic Bupa health insurance policyholders excluding Ambulance only who reside in Australia are eligible for this offer.

3 - IPSOS survey for Woolworths conducted in June 2020 among 2,000 Australians.