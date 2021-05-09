Woolworths Could Return A$2 Billion to Shareholders After Endeavour Demerger

By Stuart Condie



SYDNEY--Woolworths Group Ltd. aims to demerge drinks and hospitality business Endeavour Group into a separately listed company before returning up to 2.0 billion Australian dollars (US$1.57 billion) to its shareholders.

The Australian supermarket chain on Monday said it had concluded a demerger was the most appropriate route for its near two-year-old plan to separate Endeavour. Woolworths shareholders will receive an equivalent stake in Endeavour and the supermarket chain will hold a 14.6% stake at demerger, Woolworths said.

Woolworths said it will consider capital management options following the demerger and repayment of intercompany borrowings. The chain said it could return between A$1.6 billion and A$2.0 billion to shareholders, subject to trading conditions and board approval.

