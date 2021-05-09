Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Woolworths Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WOW   AU000000WOW2

WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED

(WOW)
Woolworths Could Return A$2 Billion to Shareholders After Endeavour Demerger -- Update

05/09/2021 | 05:17pm EDT
By Stuart Condie

SYDNEY--Woolworths Group Ltd. aims to demerge drinks and hospitality business Endeavour Group into a separately listed company before returning up to 2.0 billion Australian dollars (US$1.57 billion) to its shareholders.

The Australian supermarket chain on Monday said it had concluded a demerger was the most appropriate route for its near two-year-old plan to separate Endeavour.

Woolworths shareholders will receive shares in Endeavour on a one-for-one basis, with the supermarket chain and joint-venture partner Bruce Mathieson Group each holding a 14.6% stake at demerger, Woolworths said.

Woolworths said it will consider capital management options following the demerger and repayment of intercompany borrowings. The chain said it could return between A$1.6 billion and A$2.0 billion to shareholders, subject to trading conditions and board approval.

Woolworths said the move was supported by a strong balance sheet. It had a proforma net cash position of A$75 million at January 3, excluding lease liabilities.

It did not say how it would pass on the money to shareholders. In February, investment bank UBS suggested that an off-market share buyback was a possibility.

Endeavour Group would initially follow Woolworths' dividend policy of paying shareholders 70-75% of net profit, starting in the second half of the 2021 fiscal year. Total dividends from Woolworths and Endeavour are expected to be broadly equivalent to the final dividend had the demerger had not gone ahead, Woolworths said.

In February, the group declared an interim dividend of A$0.53 per share.

Woolworths will continue to operate its eponymous Australian supermarket chain, Countdown supermarkets in New Zealand, and Big W department stores. It said it will benefit from a simplified organizational structure, a greater focus on food and everyday needs, and the ability to pursue adjacent growth opportunities.

Write to Stuart Condie at stuart.condie@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-09-21 1917ET

Financials
Sales 2021 67 082 M 52 628 M 52 628 M
Net income 2021 1 900 M 1 490 M 1 490 M
Net Debt 2021 16 485 M 12 933 M 12 933 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,2x
Yield 2021 2,75%
Capitalization 49 912 M 39 168 M 39 158 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 215 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Woolworths Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 42,46 AUD
Last Close Price 39,42 AUD
Spread / Highest target 35,0%
Spread / Average Target 7,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bradford Banducci Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Stephen Harrison Group Chief Financial Officer
Gordon McKellar Cairns Independent Chairman
John Hunt Chief Information Officer
Rob McCartney Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED0.28%39 168
SYSCO CORPORATION14.97%44 129
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-0.24%28 945
THE KROGER CO.18.67%28 373
TESCO PLC-1.69%24 456
AEON CO., LTD.-9.48%23 868