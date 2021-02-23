Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Woolworths Group Limited    WOW   AU000000WOW2

WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED

(WOW)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/23
39.09 AUD   -0.08%
05:18pWOOLWORTHS : 1st Half Net Profit Rises Amid Pandemic -- Update
DJ
05:11pWOOLWORTHS : Endeavour Group Separation Update
PU
05:11pWOOLWORTHS : Half-Year Profit Announcement
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Woolworths : Endeavour Group Separation Update

02/23/2021 | 05:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

24 February 2021

ASX Market Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Endeavour Group separation update

Please see attached an update on the Endeavour Group separation.

Authorised by: K ate Eastoe, Group Company Secretary

24 February 2021

Endeavour Group separation update

Woolworths Group today provides an update on the Endeavour Group separation process.

On 3 July 2019, Woolworths Group announced that it intended to combine its retail drinks and hotels businesses to create Endeavour Group through a restructure of Endeavour Drinks and subsequent merger with ALH Group. The restructure and merger were completed in February 2020 with the intention to subsequently pursue a separation of Endeavour Group later that year.

In March 2020, the separation was postponed to calendar 2021 due to the Group's prioritisation of its COVID response and reflecting the uncertain operating environment at that time. Despite the postponement, work continued to prepare Endeavour Group to operate as a stand-alone business and the partnership agreements with Woolworths Group were completed and implemented. The Endeavour Group separation is now expected to take place in June 2021, most likely via a demerger. Further details will be communicated in due course.

Woolworths Group Chairman, Gordon Cairns, said: "Following the onset of COVID last year, our main priority was the safety of our customers, team and communities. With the easing of operating restrictions and more resilient trading from Hotels than initially expected, we are now targeting June for the separation. It will lead to a simplified Woolworths Group with a greater focus on its core food and everyday needs businesses and will allow Endeavour Group to accelerate its own growth aspirations. The Board remains confident that a separation will maximise long-term shareholder value.

"As previously announced, Peter Hearl has been appointed Chairman-elect of Endeavour Group and Steve Donohue has been appointed CEO-elect, subject to approval of the demerger. Further board and management announcements will be made in due course."

For further information contact:

Media: W oolworths Group Press Office: +61 2 8885 1033 m edia@woolworths.com.au Investors and Analysts: P aul van Meurs, Head of Investor Relations: +61 407 521 651

Disclaimer

Woolworths Ltd. published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 22:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
05:18pWOOLWORTHS : 1st Half Net Profit Rises Amid Pandemic -- Update
DJ
05:11pWOOLWORTHS : Endeavour Group Separation Update
PU
05:11pWOOLWORTHS : Half-Year Profit Announcement
PU
05:11pWOOLWORTHS : Half-Year Analyst Presentation
PU
05:11pWOOLWORTHS : Appendix 4D and Half-Year Financial Report
PU
04:52pWOOLWORTHS : 1st Half Net Profit Rises Amid Pandemic
DJ
02/22Australia shares slip on tech, healthcare losses
RE
02/17WOOLWORTHS : starts work on new $184m Heathwood Distribution Centre
PU
02/16COLES : Australia's Coles points to probable end of stockpiling, shares tumble
RE
02/11WOOLWORTHS : reinstates product limits across Victoria
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 67 016 M 53 029 M 53 029 M
Net income 2021 1 836 M 1 453 M 1 453 M
Net Debt 2021 1 500 M 1 187 M 1 187 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,5x
Yield 2021 2,75%
Capitalization 49 264 M 38 981 M 38 982 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 215 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Woolworths Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 42,70 AUD
Last Close Price 39,09 AUD
Spread / Highest target 29,4%
Spread / Average Target 9,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bradford Banducci Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Stephen Harrison Group Chief Financial Officer
Gordon McKellar Cairns Independent Chairman
John Hunt Chief Information Officer
Rob McCartney Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-0.56%39 001
SYSCO CORPORATION3.30%40 149
AEON CO., LTD.4.87%28 565
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-3.94%28 140
KROGER7.12%25 574
TESCO PLC-3.59%24 106
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ