Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Woolworths Group Limited    WOW   AU000000WOW2

WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED

(WOW)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/23
39.09 AUD   -0.08%
05:18pWOOLWORTHS : 1st Half Net Profit Rises Amid Pandemic -- Update
DJ
05:11pWOOLWORTHS : Endeavour Group Separation Update
PU
05:11pWOOLWORTHS : Half-Year Profit Announcement
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Woolworths : Half-Year Analyst Presentation

02/23/2021 | 05:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

24 February 2021

ASX Market Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Half-Year Results Presentation

Attached for release to the market is the Half-Year Results Presentation for the period ended 3 January 2021.

Authorised by: M ichelle Hall, Company Secretary

For further information contact:

Media: W oolworths Group Press Office: +61 2 8885 1033 m edia@woolworths.com.au Investors and Analysts: P aul van Meurs, Head of Investor Relations: +61 407 521 651

Woolworths Group Limited A BN 88 000 014 675

1 Woolworths Way, Bella Vista NSW 2153

COMPANY RESULTS HALF-YEAR 2021

Woolworths Group Purpose

Contents

H1 F21 Group Summary & Progress

4

Brad Banducci

Group Financial Results &

10

Capital Management

Stephen Harrison

Business Performance Update

21

Outlook

50

Brad Banducci

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Woolworths Ltd. published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 22:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
05:18pWOOLWORTHS : 1st Half Net Profit Rises Amid Pandemic -- Update
DJ
05:11pWOOLWORTHS : Endeavour Group Separation Update
PU
05:11pWOOLWORTHS : Half-Year Profit Announcement
PU
05:11pWOOLWORTHS : Half-Year Analyst Presentation
PU
05:11pWOOLWORTHS : Appendix 4D and Half-Year Financial Report
PU
04:52pWOOLWORTHS : 1st Half Net Profit Rises Amid Pandemic
DJ
02/22Australia shares slip on tech, healthcare losses
RE
02/17WOOLWORTHS : starts work on new $184m Heathwood Distribution Centre
PU
02/16COLES : Australia's Coles points to probable end of stockpiling, shares tumble
RE
02/11WOOLWORTHS : reinstates product limits across Victoria
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 67 016 M 53 029 M 53 029 M
Net income 2021 1 836 M 1 453 M 1 453 M
Net Debt 2021 1 500 M 1 187 M 1 187 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,5x
Yield 2021 2,75%
Capitalization 49 264 M 38 981 M 38 982 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 215 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Woolworths Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 42,70 AUD
Last Close Price 39,09 AUD
Spread / Highest target 29,4%
Spread / Average Target 9,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bradford Banducci Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Stephen Harrison Group Chief Financial Officer
Gordon McKellar Cairns Independent Chairman
John Hunt Chief Information Officer
Rob McCartney Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-0.56%39 001
SYSCO CORPORATION3.30%40 149
AEON CO., LTD.4.87%28 565
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-3.94%28 140
KROGER7.12%25 574
TESCO PLC-3.59%24 106
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ