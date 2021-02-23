Woolworths : Half-Year Analyst Presentation

Financials AUD USD Sales 2021 67 016 M 53 029 M 53 029 M Net income 2021 1 836 M 1 453 M 1 453 M Net Debt 2021 1 500 M 1 187 M 1 187 M P/E ratio 2021 26,5x Yield 2021 2,75% Capitalization 49 264 M 38 981 M 38 982 M EV / Sales 2021 0,76x EV / Sales 2022 0,73x Nbr of Employees 215 000 Free-Float 99,9% Chart WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 13 Average target price 42,70 AUD Last Close Price 39,09 AUD Spread / Highest target 29,4% Spread / Average Target 9,24% Spread / Lowest Target -25,8% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Bradford Banducci Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director Stephen Harrison Group Chief Financial Officer Gordon McKellar Cairns Independent Chairman John Hunt Chief Information Officer Rob McCartney Chief Medical Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED -0.56% 39 001 SYSCO CORPORATION 3.30% 40 149 AEON CO., LTD. 4.87% 28 565 AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. -3.94% 28 140 KROGER 7.12% 25 574 TESCO PLC -3.59% 24 106