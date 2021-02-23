Woolworths : Half-Year Profit Announcement 02/23/2021 | 05:11pm EST Send by mail :

24 February 2021 ASX Market Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange 20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000 Half-Year Results Announcement Attached for release to the market is the Half-Year Results Announcement for the period ended 3 January 2021. Authorised by: M​ ichelle Hall, Company Secretary For further information contact: Media: W​oolworths Group Press Office: +61 2 8885 1033 m​ edia@woolworths.com.au Investors and Analysts: P​ aul van Meurs, Head of Investor Relations: +61 407 521 651 Woolworths​ Group Limited A​ BN​ 88 000 014 675 1 Woolworths Way, Bella Vista NSW 2153 F21 Half-Year Profit and Dividend Announcement For the 27 weeks ended 3 January 2021 A strong start to F21 through focus on customers and team Group Sales $35,845m  10.6% eCommerce SalesGroup EBIT1 $2,937m  77.9% $2,092m  10.5% Group NPAT1 $1,135m  15.9% Dividend Per Share 53¢  15.2% Woolworths Group CEO, Brad Banducci, said: "I am incredibly proud of the achievements of our team during the half, which went well beyond our financial results. We supported our customers, whether they wanted to shop in store or online, and were able to do this in a safe and convenient way. We also provided them with great value and inspiration as they spent more time at home. We employed a record number of team members over the Christmas trading period and continued our focus on supporting our team's mental wellbeing. "The first half of F21 continued to be impacted by COVID, with elevated sales and higher costs as we worked to maintain a COVIDSafe environment for our customers and team. While we have all been living in this uncertain environment now for 12 months, ongoing localised outbreaks remind us that we need to remain both vigilant and agile. "H1 sales growth was strong across all Group businesses, with the exception of Hotels, with record Christmas trading. Group sales increased by 10.6% in H1 (Q2: +9.0%) with Australian Food, BIG W and Endeavour Drinks all reporting sales growth well above trend. Sales growth in New Zealand Food slowed in Q2 with lower market growth rates impacted by a reduction in international tourism. In Hotels, sales trends improved over the half but growth was below the prior year due to continued COVID-related operating restrictions. "Despite incremental COVID costs of $277 million and the Hotels EBIT being well below the prior year, H1 Group EBIT1 grew by 10.5% to $2,092 million, with NPAT1 up 15.9%. BIG W's profit improvement was a particular highlight with EBIT of $133 million, up 166% on the prior year. Continued page 2 H21 key financial metrics $ MILLION H20 (27 WEEKS)CHANGE Before significant items Sales EBIT NPAT attributable to equity holders of the parent entity Basic EPS - cents 32,410 10.6% 1,893 10.5% 979 15.9% 77.9 16.1% After significant items EBIT NPAT attributable to equity holders of the parent entity Basic EPS - cents Dividend per share - cents 1,762 18.7% 887 28.0% 70.6 28.1% 46 15.2% 1 Before significant items ABN 88 000 014 675 1 A strong start to F21 through focus on customers and team "In Australian Food, improving customer scores in December demonstrated our teams' continued focus on our customers despite the challenging operating environment. Total H1 sales growth was 10.6%, moderating gradually over the half with Q2 sales growth of 8.3%. EBIT grew by 13% despite incremental COVID costs of $168 million in the half. • In Woolworths Supermarkets, VOC NPS increased by one point on the prior year to 52, and Store-controllable VOC at 81% was also up one point on the prior year. Store-originated sales (excluding eCommerce sales) increased by 7.2%, with customers continuing to shop less frequently with bigger baskets

• In WooliesX, Online VOC NPS was in line with Q1 but was below the prior year, impacted by Home Delivery and the challenges of rapid sales growth. eCommerce sales increased by 92% to $1.8 billion in the half, as we further increased online capacity with sales penetration of 7.7%

• Metro Food Stores continued to be materially impacted by reduced foot traffic in city and transit locations, with sales declining by 6.7% to $456 million "In New Zealand Food, customer scores in December were back to recent highs with Team Attitude and Availability measures particularly strong. Total sales increased by 4.3% in the half but growth in Q2 was muted (+1.8%), with lower market growth impacted by fewer international tourists. eCommerce sales continued to grow strongly at 47.7% for H1, with penetration of 11.6%. EBIT increased by 4.4% on the prior year. "BIG W had a very strong half with all key metrics improving, including positive momentum in customer metrics, sales growth of 20.1% and EBIT growth of 166%. Sales increased in all destination areas and were buoyed by seasonal sales events such as Halloween, Click Frenzy, Big Sale (Black Friday) and Christmas. eCommerce sales through BIG W X increased by 120%, with penetration in H1 of 9.5%. EBIT growth was driven by strong sales, gross margin improvements and good cost control despite higher COVID-related costs. "Endeavour Drinks sales continued to benefit from increased at-home consumption and trading up with Dan Murphy's and BWS both maintaining strong sales growth during the half and achieving record Christmas Eve sales. Spirits and RTDs were the strongest performing categories during the half, driven by ongoing innovation in the gin and seltzer categories. Total sales increased by 19.0% and EBIT grew 24.1%, despite higher costs associated with COVID, team wages, and investment in digital and eCommerce. Through EndeavourX, demand for eCommerce services remained high, with sales growth of 50.2% and penetration reaching 8.5% in the half. "Hotels sales and profit trends improved in the half relative to H2 F20, as Victorian venues reopened in early November 2020 and operating restrictions eased. Total sales declined by 27.5% and EBIT was 45.4% below the prior year at $122 million, a material improvement on the loss of $52 million in H2 F20. "In November 2020, we launched our Group Sustainability Plan 2025, underpinned by five guiding principles and organised into three focus areas of People, Planet and Product to guide our journey towards a better tomorrow. "For each focus area we have outlined detailed commitments that we aim to achieve by 2025, including: • Being a truly inclusive workplace bringing diversity of thought to all decision-making forums

• 100% renewable electricity to power our business by 2025 and zero food waste going to landfill. In line with climate science, we also aim to reach net positive emissions for our operations by 2050, and much earlier if possible

• Materially increasing healthier choices in our customer baskets "During the half, we saw a 16% reduction in the Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate compared to the same time last year, which was particularly pleasing given the challenging operating environment for our teams. We have continued to roll out solar across our network, with 174 sites by the end of H1 with a total capacity of 28,786 kW. We are also making it easier for our customers to choose products that are healthier, sustainably sourced and responsibly packaged. By the end of the half, we had removed a further 20 tonnes of saturated fat, 71 tonnes of sugar and five tonnes of salt from our Own Brand products when compared to equivalent Own Brand products since July 2017. "In summary, by living our purpose of Creating Better Experiences Together for a Better Tomorrow, we have successfully navigated a challenging 2020, continued to put our customers and team first, and delivered a strong Group financial result. While we are fortunate that COVID continues to be well managed in Australia and New Zealand, we need to ensure that we continue to do what is necessary to keep our community safe. Looking forward, we are beginning to cycle the initial COVID demand surge in F20, which will impact sales growth in H2 F21. Despite this, we remain confident that our businesses are well positioned for the remainder of this financial year and beyond." Woolworths Group Chairman, Gordon Cairns, said: "Over the last six months we have delivered a strong result for our customers, team, supplier partners and shareholders, while still making progress on our longer-term strategic priorities. We had previously indicated that we were targeting calendar 2021 for a potential separation of Endeavour Group. Our plans are progressing well, with June the most likely date. Further announcements on timelines and other relevant details will be made in due course. Reflecting our strong result and confidence in the Group to continue to deliver for all of our stakeholders, the Board has declared a dividend of 53 cents per share, up 15.2% on the prior year." Progress against Woolworths Group key priorities over the half: • December VOC NPS improved across all businesses supported by customer Care metrics

• Woolworths named Australia's most valuable brand (Brand Finance) and most trusted brand (Roy Morgan)

• Committed to 100% green energy by 2025; 6.7 million meals donated in H1 via OzHarvest

• Further progress on salaried team member remediation with $228 million paid in the half

• More to do to maintain momentum in brand advocacy • Record digital traffic and eCom sales

• Material increases in eCom capacity and range of services across X businesses

• New CFCs opened in Notting Hill and Lidcombe as well as Wellington, NZ; commissioned first eStore with Takeoff in Carrum Downs

• Continued growth in loyalty members, scan rates and app usage

• More to do to accelerate digital and improve the eCom customer experience and operating efficiency • Tailored store propositions launched at Crows Nest, Park Sydney and Cabramatta

• 13 new stores and 45 Renewals completed in H1 in Australia and New Zealand

• Strong sell-through of seasonal products reflecting Own Brand resonance with customers; retained title of healthiest supermarket Own Brand range (The George Institute)

• Launched a new online Healthier Options tool for customers

• More to do to adapt our store propositions - CORE, VALUE, UP and deliver personalised value for our customers • Strong trading momentum in H1 in Drinks and good progress in online and digital

• Hotels more resilient than expected despite operating restrictions

• Progress on operating model to build more effective shared capabilities across Endeavour Group

• Continued preparation for separation of Endeavour Group; targeting June demerger

• More to do to maintain trading momentum and successfully execute Endeavour Group separation • Material profit improvement for BIG W in H1

• Announced acquisition of PFD in August; ACCC decision expected in April

• Progress in scaling up Cartology, Woolworths International and Woolworths@Work during the half

• Supply Chain rebranded to Primary Connect as it evolves to become an end-to-end logistics service provider

• More to do to build out the Woolworths Group ecosystem • Continued improvements in team safety with a reduction in TRIFR of 16% in H1 despite challenges of COVID

• Successfully executed a COVIDSafe Christmas across operations

• Solid progress on scaling MSRDC, now consistently over two million cases per week

• New Melbourne Fresh DC opened ahead of time and successful Townsville and Adelaide expansions

• More to do to progress supply chain transformation

Woolworths Ltd. published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

Permalink Disclaimer Woolworths Ltd. published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 22:10:03 UTC.

