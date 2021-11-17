Woolworths : Notification regarding unquoted securities - WOW
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Wednesday November 17, 2021
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
WOWAK
PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
2,765,111
17/11/2021
WOWAA
SHARE RIGHTS
1,334,336
17/11/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
1 / 8
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
88000014675
1.3
ASX issuer code
WOW
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
17/11/2021
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
2 / 8
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
3 / 8
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Additional +securities in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme
ASX +security code and description
WOWAK : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
17/11/2021
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
117,531
Brad Banducci
Woolworths Custodian Pty
Ltd as trustee of Woolworths Group's
share plans
40,684
Stephen Harrison
Woolworths Custodian Pty Ltd as
trustee of Woolworths Group's share
plans
43,622
Natalie Davis
Woolworths Custodian Pty Ltd as
trustee of Woolworths Group's share
plans
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
Share Rights Terms: Woolworths Group Limited Equity Incentive Plan Rules
https://www.woolworthsgroup.com.au/page/about-us/our-approach/corporate-governance/equity-incentive-plan-rules/
Performance Rights Terms: Pages 10-13 of the 2021 Notice of Meeting
https://www.woolworthsgroup.com.au/icms_docs/196006_notice-of-meeting.pdf
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
N/A
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
4 / 8
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Issue details
Number of +securities
2,765,111
Additional +securities in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme
ASX +security code and description
WOWAA : SHARE RIGHTS
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
17/11/2021
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
43,918
Brad Banducci
Woolworths Custodian Pty Ltd as
trustee of Woolworths Group's share
plans
13,820
Stephen Harrison
Woolworths Custodian Pty Ltd as
trustee of Woolworths Group's share
plans
14,458
Natalie Davis
Woolworths Custodian Pty Ltd as
trustee of Woolworths Group's share
plans
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
Share Rights Terms: Woolworths Group Limited Equity Incentive Plan Rules
https://www.woolworthsgroup.com.au/page/about-us/our-approach/corporate-governance/equity-incentive-plan-rules/
Performance Rights Terms: Pages 10-13 of the 2021 Notice of Meeting
https://www.woolworthsgroup.com.au/icms_docs/196006_notice-of-meeting.pdf
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
5 / 8
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Woolworths Ltd. published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 07:16:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
Analyst Recommendations on WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
Sales 2022
59 208 M
43 187 M
43 187 M
Net income 2022
1 632 M
1 190 M
1 190 M
Net Debt 2022
13 254 M
9 667 M
9 667 M
P/E ratio 2022
29,8x
Yield 2022
2,50%
Capitalization
47 673 M
35 105 M
34 772 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,03x
EV / Sales 2023
1,00x
Nbr of Employees
210 067
Free-Float
95,3%
Chart WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
39,50 AUD
Average target price
39,02 AUD
Spread / Average Target
-1,21%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.