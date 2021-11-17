Log in
Woolworths : Notification regarding unquoted securities - WOW

11/17/2021 | 02:17am EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Wednesday November 17, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

WOWAK

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

2,765,111

17/11/2021

WOWAA

SHARE RIGHTS

1,334,336

17/11/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

88000014675

1.3

ASX issuer code

WOW

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

17/11/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Additional +securities in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

ASX +security code and description

WOWAK : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

17/11/2021

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

117,531

Brad Banducci

Woolworths Custodian Pty

Ltd as trustee of Woolworths Group's

share plans

40,684

Stephen Harrison

Woolworths Custodian Pty Ltd as

trustee of Woolworths Group's share

plans

43,622

Natalie Davis

Woolworths Custodian Pty Ltd as

trustee of Woolworths Group's share

plans

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

Share Rights Terms: Woolworths Group Limited Equity Incentive Plan Rules https://www.woolworthsgroup.com.au/page/about-us/our-approach/corporate-governance/equity-incentive-plan-rules/

Performance Rights Terms: Pages 10-13 of the 2021 Notice of Meeting https://www.woolworthsgroup.com.au/icms_docs/196006_notice-of-meeting.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

N/A

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Issue details

Number of +securities

2,765,111

Additional +securities in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

ASX +security code and description

WOWAA : SHARE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

17/11/2021

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

43,918

Brad Banducci

Woolworths Custodian Pty Ltd as

trustee of Woolworths Group's share

plans

13,820

Stephen Harrison

Woolworths Custodian Pty Ltd as

trustee of Woolworths Group's share

plans

14,458

Natalie Davis

Woolworths Custodian Pty Ltd as

trustee of Woolworths Group's share

plans

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

Share Rights Terms: Woolworths Group Limited Equity Incentive Plan Rules https://www.woolworthsgroup.com.au/page/about-us/our-approach/corporate-governance/equity-incentive-plan-rules/

Performance Rights Terms: Pages 10-13 of the 2021 Notice of Meeting https://www.woolworthsgroup.com.au/icms_docs/196006_notice-of-meeting.pdf

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Woolworths Ltd. published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 07:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
