Everyday Rewards members are seeing plenty of value from the new programme with 1.7 million members enjoying money off their grocery or fuel shop with over 1 million vouchers already redeemed.

This week, Everyday Rewards members can fast-track their balance by earning 5x points when they spend $50 or more at Woolworths - a first-ever promotion for the loyalty programme.

22 May 2024: Everyday Rewards members are making the most of the new loyalty programme, with over 1 million vouchers redeemed on groceries and fuel since its February launch - the equivalent of around $15 million in rewards for members.

Woolworths New Zealand's General Manager for Loyalty, Mark Burger, says it's fantastic to see so many Kiwis jumping on board and enjoying the value of the new programme.

"In an average week with Everyday Rewards, around 60,000 vouchers are being redeemed by our members. That's a massive increase on our previous loyalty programme where members were only earning enough points to be redeeming around 40,000 vouchers each week.

"Our aim with Everyday Rewards is to provide more value to Kiwis and the data certainly shows that we're doing exactly that. We're listening to our members and learning from them about how we can keep improving the programme, so it keeps getting better and better," says Mark.

This week, all Everyday Rewards members have the opportunity to fast-track their points balance and get a Rewards voucher quicker with a promotion that allows members to earn 5x points when they spend $50 or more at Woolworths*. All members need to do is head to their account and Boost the offer.

One of the key ways that Everyday Rewards members can earn points faster is through Boosts which allow members to earn more points on personalised products and partner offers that are refreshed every week and tailored to each member based on their prior purchases. The Everyday Rewards app is the easiest way to access Boosts, with the offers also accessible on the Everyday Rewards website.

Around 235,000 Everyday Rewards members are already activating Boost offers every week and enjoying the additional rewards.

Everyday Rewards members are rewarded with a $15 Rewards voucher every time they reach 2,000 Everyday Rewards points and have the choice to redeem at Woolworths supermarkets or bp.

Other Everyday Rewards partners include ASB Bank and Vineonline, with more partners to be announced over the coming months. Further details about Everyday Rewards can be found at everydayrewards.co.nz

