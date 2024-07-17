15 July 2024: Everyday Rewards members can now fetch Everyday Rewards points every time they 'stock' up at Petstock for their furry, scaley or feathered friends.

To celebrate the new partnership, Everyday Rewards members can also receive a free DIY Dog wash at Petstock stores nationwide on Wednesday 17, Tuesday 23 and Wednesday 24 July.

Through the program, Everyday Rewards members will collect at least one point for every $1 spent at Petstock both in store and online. Members will also be able to redeem their Everyday Rewards points against purchases at Petstock.

From 18 to 31 July, customers who link their Petstock Rewards and Everyday Rewards accounts, can also collect 2000 Everyday Rewards points when they spend $75 or more at Petstock.

Hannah Ross, Managing Director, Everyday Rewards said: "We're thrilled to welcome Petstock to the Everyday Rewards family as our pet speciality retailer.

"Through the partnership, pet owners can collect Everyday Rewards points and boost personalised offers when shopping at Petstock. They will also be able to redeem their Everyday Rewards points on purchases at Petstock, perfect for pet Christmas presents or just to spoil your pet when they deserve it!

"Partnering with Petstock is just another way Everyday Rewards is helping to deliver a lot more value everyday to our members."

Petstock Group founders Shane and David Young are also excited for this new partnership, as another way to reward pet loving customers.

Petstock Group CEO, Shane Young, said, "Giving pet owners the chance to save more on every shop is part of our DNA. Australia has one of the highest rates of pet ownership in the world, so we are always looking for ways to add more value to the lives of our pet parents.

"We're thrilled to offer Everyday Rewards members the chance to earn more points from their everyday pet shopping needs"

Alongside Petstock, Everyday Rewards points can be collected when shopping at Woolworths supermarkets, Woolworths Metro, BWS, BIG W, Bupa, HealthyLife, MyDeal, MILKRUN, Everyday Market, Origin Energy and at Australia's largest Loyalty Fuel partner network with over 1000 EG and Ampol petrol sites.

Everytime an Everyday Rewards member collects 2000 points, they can choose to redeem $10 off their next shop at Woolworths, BIG W, MyDeal, BWS and now also Petstock. Members can also convert their Everyday Rewards points to Qantas points with 2000 points equating to 1000 Qantas points.

In December 2023, Woolworths Group acquired a 55% stake in Petstock Group. Petstock has a loyal customer base of 2.4 million pet families.

To claim a free DIY dog wash, Everyday Rewards members just need to visit a Petstock store with DIY wash service and collect a swipe card or token from one of the team members on Tuesday 16th July or Wednesday 17th July, 2024. More details can be found here: Promotion Terms and Conditions | Petstock.com.au

-ENDS-

For more information, please visit Everyday.com.au or petstock.com.au or contact Woolworths Group Media at media@woolworths.com.au or (02) 8885 1033