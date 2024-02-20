By Mike Cherney

SYDNEY--Australian grocer Woolworths reported a large half-year loss, reflecting various one-time writedowns, and said that its longtime chief executive would retire.

Woolworths said its net loss for the roughly six months through December was 781 million Australian dollars (US$511 million), reflecting a previously flagged writedown of its New Zealand business and a loss tied to its investment in drinks and hotel company Endeavour. The figure compares to a net profit of A$845 million a year ago.

Stripping out the one-time items, however, net profit grew 2.5% to A$929 million. Revenue grew 4.4% in the half to A$34.63 billion, slightly ahead of market expectations of A$34.58 billion, as assessed by FactSet.

Despite the statutory loss, Woolworths said its interim dividend would be 47 Australian cents per share, up 2.2% and in line with profit growth before significant items.

The result was driven by the main Australian food unit, which recorded sales growth of 5.4% in the half. Discount chain Big W, however, posted a sales decline of 4.1%.

Brad Banducci, the company's CEO, will retire after 13 years at the company and eight and a half as CEO. He plans to leave in September. Woolworths said he will be replaced by Amanda Bardwell, who has led the company's digital arm WooliesX.

