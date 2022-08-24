Log in
    WOW   AU000000WOW2

WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED

(WOW)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-08-24 am EDT
37.40 AUD   -1.35%
05:19pWoolworths Says Inflation Affecting Customer Behavior After Annual Profit Rises
DJ
08/23New Zealand to force supermarkets to give rivals access to their wholesale units
RE
08/23Australia's Coles flags higher costs as inflation bites
RE
Woolworths Says Inflation Affecting Customer Behavior After Annual Profit Rises

08/24/2022 | 05:19pm EDT
By David Winning


SYDNEY--Woolworths Group Ltd. said elevated inflation was already having an impact on the behavior of customers shopping in its Australian supermarkets after reporting a small rise annual profit from its reshaped operations.

Woolworths Chief Executive Brad Banducci said total sales in its Australian food business during the first eight weeks of its 2023 fiscal year are down by 0.5% compared to a year ago when New South Wales state was starting a lengthy lockdown to combat the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19.

Mr. Banducci said early indications are that customers are swapping beef out of their shopping baskets in favor of more affordable sources of protein due to inflation. At the same, demand for fresh vegetables is being held back by customers turning more to cheaper frozen and canned products.

"Inflation is beginning to impact all aspects of our customers' shop and we are seeing a gradual change in customer shopping behavior," Mr. Banducci said.

Still, some trends are turning more positive. Mr. Banducci said staff absenteeism and supply chain disruptions have improved, although they remain above levels before the pandemic. Covid-related costs should fall substantially in the 12 months through June, 2023, as "customer behaviors continue to normalize and the operating rhythm of our business continues to improve," he said.

He said supply chain disruptions and staff absenteeism continued to affect its New Zealand food business, with sales down 1% during the first eight weeks of fiscal 2023. Woolworths expects earnings before interest and tax from this division in the six months through December to be materially below a year ago.

Performance at the Big W chain of discount department stores has been strong, with total sales up nearly 30% in fiscal 2023 so far.

The snapshot of current trading was provided alongside its result for the 12 months through June, 2022. Woolworths reported a net profit from continuing operations of 1.51 billion Australian dollars (US$1.04 billion), up 0.7% on fiscal 2021.

The company also reported a statutory annual net profit of A$7.93 billion, up from A$2.07 billion a year earlier. The statutory result was sharply higher due to the gain on the distribution of Endeavour Group Ltd., which houses drinks and hotels businesses.

Directors of the company declared a final dividend of 53 Australian cents a share, down from a payout of 55 cents at the corresponding stage of fiscal 2021. The full-year payout was A$0.92 per share, up 1.1% when excluding the impact of the Endeavour spinoff.


Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-24-22 1919ET

Financials
Sales 2022 60 899 M 42 072 M 42 072 M
Net income 2022 7 760 M 5 361 M 5 361 M
Net Debt 2022 15 035 M 10 387 M 10 387 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,90x
Yield 2022 2,40%
Capitalization 45 210 M 31 233 M 31 233 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
EV / Sales 2023 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 210 067
Free-Float 99,9%
Managers and Directors
Bradford Banducci Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Stephen Harrison Chief Financial Officer
Gordon McKellar Cairns Independent Chairman
John Hunt Chief Information & Replenishment Officer
Marcin Michal Firek Director-People Reward, Risk & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-0.26%31 833
WALMART INC.-7.39%367 314
SYSCO CORPORATION8.57%43 377
KROGER9.59%35 492
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED17.68%30 865
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-6.74%27 908