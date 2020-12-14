15 December 2020
Woolworths acknowledges ACCC announcement in relation to proposed 65%
acquisition of PFD Food Services
Woolworths Group notes the announcement by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) today that it has released a Statement of Issues in respect of Woolworths' proposed acquisition of a 65% interest in PFD Food Services.
Woolworths Group CEO, Brad Banducci, said: "We have been working closely and constructively with the ACCC on these issues. We remain confident that we will address any outstanding potential concerns so that we can progress the proposed partnership. We see no reduction in competition, in any relevant markets, from our proposed partnership with PFD."
Clearance from the ACCC is a condition precedent for the transaction, which was announced on 19 August 2020. The ACCC's final decision will now be announced on 22 April 2021.
