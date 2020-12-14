Log in
Woolworths : acknowledges ACCC announcement

12/14/2020
15 December 2020

ASX Market Announcements Office

Australian Securities Exchange

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Woolworths acknowledges ACCC announcement in relation to proposed 65%

acquisition of PFD Food Services

Woolworths Group notes the announcement by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) today that it has released a Statement of Issues in respect of Woolworths' proposed acquisition of a 65% interest in PFD Food Services.

Woolworths Group CEO, Brad Banducci, said: "We have been working closely and constructively with the ACCC on these issues. We remain confident that we will address any outstanding potential concerns so that we can progress the proposed partnership. We see no reduction in competition, in any relevant markets, from our proposed partnership with PFD."

Clearance from the ACCC is a condition precedent for the transaction, which was announced on 19 August 2020. The ACCC's final decision will now be announced on 22 April 2021.

Authorised by: ​Michelle Hall, Company Secretary

For further information contact:

Media: ​Woolworths Group Press Office: +61 2 8885 1033 ​media@woolworths.com.au

Investors and Analysts: ​Paul van Meurs, Head of Investor Relations: +61 407 521 651

WoolworthsGroup LimitedABN88 000 014 675

1 Woolworths Way, Bella Vista NSW 2153

