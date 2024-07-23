Sydney, Australia (23 July 2024): Woolworths and BIG W are teaming up with The Walt Disney Company Australia for the launch of 'Disney Worlds of Wonder Collector Cards', a new free collectible giving customers a little excitement with every $30 shop.

From 14 August in Australia and 7 August in New Zealand, customers will be able to collect a free Disney Worlds of Wonder card pack, containing three cards, with every $30 shop in store and online.

Spanning across four worlds, the cards feature characters from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars, including fan favourites like Simba, Joy, Spider-Man and Darth Vader, with 108 cards to collect in total.

Also in the mix is an ultra rare Disneyland Resort holographic card which features the iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle. Only a handful of these cards will be in circulation across Australia and New Zealand.

Woolworths Senior Manager Collectibles & Continuity, Paul Stibbard, said: "This year we are excited to give more families extra value at each shop with our latest collectibles 'Disney Worlds of Wonder Collector Cards' expanding on the popularity of last year's Disney Collector Cards.

"We're thrilled to offer even more ways for families to collect and connect with their favourite Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars characters as this will be the first time we're running the program simultaneously across our Supermarkets in Australia and New Zealand and BIG W. This will allow more families the opportunity to experience a little magic with every shop."

Tim Everett, Vice President and General Manager, Consumer Products Commercialisation, at The Walt Disney Company Australia & New Zealand said: "We're thrilled to once again bring the wonderful and immersive worlds of Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars to Woolworths customers with the launch of the Disney 'Worlds of Wonder' collector cards.



"With this year's collectibles program we not only continue our long standing collaboration with Woolworths Supermarkets, but we are also thrilled to extend it to BIG W customers - bringing to them a deeper connection to Disney's much loved characters, stories and worlds."

A special collector album will also be available in store and online at Woolworths Supermarkets, Metro and BIG W for $10 and includes four cards to start your collection. Disney Worlds of Wonder Collector Cards are kerbside recyclable, made from FSC certified paper and use water soluble inks and a water soluble coating.

The launch of Disney Worlds of Wonder collector cards follows the success of previous programs and the longstanding collaboration between the iconic Woolworths and Disney brands including Disney 100 Wonders Collector Cards, Fix-emsTM, Disney+ and The Lion King Ooshies and Disney Words.

-ENDS-

*Customers can get an additional pack of cards when purchasing a range of participating products, limited to three bonus packs per participating brand per shop. For the list of participating brands and products, and full terms and conditions go to the Woolworths or BIG W website.