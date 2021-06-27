Woolworths : COVID Statement - ACT Product Limits

Woolworths reinstates toilet paper limits

Woolworths has today reinstated a purchase limit of two toilet paper packs per customer in the ACT both in-store and online.

The limits will ensure more Woolworths customers have fair access to essential products.

To uphold safety in its stores, Woolworths is conducting additional monitoring of social distancing and has put on extra team members support with additional cleaning and wiping down of trolleys.

In line with the ACT Government directives, all customers and team members are expected to wear face masks in Woolworths stores.

Comments from Woolworths General Manager, ACT Michael Mackenzie:

'We understand this is an uncertain time in Canberra, but we want to reassure customers our stores will remain open throughout the lockdown.

'We have plenty of stock in our supply chain, and our team members will be hard at work making sure it flows into our stores in large volumes for our customers.

'As always, we encourage our customers to be mindful of others in the community and buy only what they need.

'We also ask customers to follow all social distancing and COVIDsafe measures in our stores and to treat our team members with respect as we work through this unsettling time together.'