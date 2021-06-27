Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Woolworths Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WOW   AU000000WOW2

WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED

(WOW)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 06/25
36.78 AUD   -2.57%
06/27WOOLWORTHS  : COVID Statement - NSW Product Limits
PU
06/27WOOLWORTHS  : COVID Statement - NT Product Limits
PU
06/27WOOLWORTHS  : COVID Statement - ACT Product Limits
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Woolworths : COVID Statement - NSW Product Limits

06/27/2021 | 10:41pm EDT
Woolworths reinstates toilet paper limits

Woolworths has reinstated a purchase limit of two toilet paper packs per customer in New South Wales both in-store and online.

The move follows a spike in demand following the New South Wales Government's announcement of a 14-day lockdown. The limits will ensure more Woolworths customers have fair access to essential products.

To uphold safety in its stores, Woolworths is conducting additional monitoring of social distancing and has put on extra team members support with additional cleaning and wiping down of trolleys.

In line with NSW Government directives, all customers and team members are expected to wear face masks in Woolworths stores.

Comments from Woolworths General Manager for NSW, Michael Mackenzie:

'We understand this is an uncertain time in New South Wales, but we want to reassure customers our stores will remain open throughout the lockdown.

'We have plenty of stock in our supply chain, and our team members will be hard at work making sure it flows into our stores in large volumes for our customers.

'As always, we encourage our customers to be mindful of others in the community and buy only what they need.

'We also ask customers to follow all social distancing and COVIDsafe measures in our stores and to treat our team members with respect as we work through this unsettling time together.'

Disclaimer

Woolworths Ltd. published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 02:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
