Woolworths : COVID Statement - NT Product Limits

Woolworths reinstates toilet paper limits in some NT stores

Woolworths has reinstated a purchase limit of two toilet paper packs per customer in our Darwin, Palmerston and Litchfield stores in the Northern Territory.

The move follows a spike in demand following the Northern Territory Government's announcement of a 48 hour lockdown of Darwin, Palmerston and Litchfield. The limits will ensure more Woolworths customers have fair access to essential products.

To uphold safety in its stores, Woolworths is conducting additional monitoring of social distancing and has put on extra team members support with additional cleaning and wiping down of trolleys.

In line with NT Government directives, all customers and team members are expected to wear face masks in Woolworths stores.

Comments from a Woolworths spokesperson:

'We understand this is an uncertain time in the Northern Territory, but we want to reassure customers our stores will remain open throughout the lockdown.

'We have plenty of stock in our supply chain, and our team members will be hard at work making sure it flows into our stores in large volumes for our customers.

'As always, we encourage our customers to be mindful of others in the community and buy only what they need.

'We also ask customers to follow all social distancing and COVIDsafe measures in our stores and to treat our team members with respect as we work through this unsettling time together.'