Woolworths : to pass on Fair Work Commission's annual wage increase from July 2021

17 June 2021

Woolworths statement on Fair Work Commission's annual wage decision

Comments (from Woolworths Supermarkets, Managing Director, Natalie Davis):

'Following the Fair Work Commission's decision, we will be passing on the annual pay increases through our retail enterprise agreements from July. This is in line with the principled approach we agreed with the SDA last year.

'Our frontline teams have done an extraordinary job for our customers and the community throughout the pandemic. We're incredibly grateful for all their hard work and dedication as they've continued to safely provide the everyday needs our communities rely on.'

Background

The increases to rates of pay in the Woolworths Supermarkets and BIG W Enterprise Agreements (EA) are based on those provided under the General Retail Industry Award (GRIA).

In 2020, both Woolworths Group and the SDA agreed there was uncertainty over the treatment of pay increases for team members covered by the Woolworths Supermarkets and BIG W EAs following the FWC's decision to delay GRIA pay increases. Annual increases have historically taken effect in July each year and the drafting in the EAs reflects this practice.

Woolworths Group and the SDA agreed it was appropriate to implement annual pay increases on both EAs from July to overcome the uncertainty.

In June 2020, Woolworths Group announced it was rewarding more than 100,000 Woolworths Group team members with an ownership stake in the company as recognition for their extraordinary efforts in the pandemic.