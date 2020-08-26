Log in
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED (WOW)

WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED

(WOW)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/26
39.27 AUD   -0.43%
Woolworths : posts higher full-year supermarket sales on stockpiling

08/26/2020 | 05:52pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: People walk past a Woolworths supermarket in Sydney

Australia's Woolworths Group Ltd reported a rise in annual supermarket sales on Thursday and said fiscal 2021 was off to a strong start for most of its divisions, as the coronavirus outbreak boosts in-home consumption.

Supermarkets across the world have seen a sharp rise in sales since March, as people stocked up for essentials and cooked more meals at home, as movement restrictions were imposed to tackle the virus from spreading.

On an adjusted basis, the company's supermarket comparable sales grew 8.9% in the fourth quarter, higher than a 7.1% rise posted by smaller rival Coles Group Ltd during the same period.

For fiscal 2020, total supermarket sales rose 8.3% on an adjusted basis, while online sales jumped nearly 42%.

"While we have got off to a strong start to fiscal 2021, the outlook for the remainder of the year is very difficult to predict as evidenced by recent events in Victoria and New Zealand," Chief Executive Officer Brad Banducci said, referring to the second wave of outbreaks.

Woolworths said performance in the first eight weeks of fiscal 2021 was strong across all businesses, except hotels, with total sales in the supermarkets division rising by 11.9%.

On an adjusted basis, net profit after tax attributable to shareholders from continuing operations was A$1.60 billion ($1.16 billion), 1.2% lower than last year's A$1.75 billion.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of A$1.66 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Lower earnings from Woolworths' hotels and pubs hurt overall profit, as they remained shut from late March until the end of May due to social distancing restrictions.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COLES GROUP LIMITED 0.53% 18.93 End-of-day quote.27.56%
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED -0.43% 39.27 End-of-day quote.8.60%
Financials
Sales 2020 63 909 M 46 200 M 46 200 M
Net income 2020 1 306 M 944 M 944 M
Net Debt 2020 7 835 M 5 664 M 5 664 M
P/E ratio 2020 37,7x
Yield 2020 2,43%
Capitalization 49 500 M 35 758 M 35 783 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,90x
EV / Sales 2021 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 196 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 39,38 AUD
Last Close Price 39,27 AUD
Spread / Highest target 18,4%
Spread / Average Target 0,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bradford Banducci Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Gordon McKellar Cairns Independent Chairman
David Marr Chief Operating Officer
Stephen Harrison Group Chief Financial Officer
John Hunt Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED8.60%35 642
KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.16.75%32 683
SYSCO CORPORATION-31.96%29 581
TESCO PLC-12.11%28 654
KROGER24.46%28 068
AEON CO., LTD.18.29%21 512
