Woolworths : proposal to acquire API

Woolworths Group non-binding proposal to acquire Australian Pharmaceutical

Industries

Woolworths Group today announces that it has submitted the attached non-binding transaction proposal to Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (API) to acquire 100% of its shares at a cash offer price of $1.75 per API share1 (total equity value of $872 million2) by way of a scheme of arrangement. The proposed offer price represents a premium of 20 cents per share (or 12.9%) over the price agreed between API and Wesfarmers under the scheme implementation deed announced on 8 November 2021.

In conjunction with its due diligence investigations, Woolworths Group is also willing to explore potential alternative control transaction structure options, such as a takeover bid with a minimum acceptance condition of 50.1% and/or other transaction structures that would be subject to receiving 50.1% API shareholder support, in order to deliver more value and/or certainty for API shareholders. Any such alternative transaction structure option would only be pursued by Woolworths Group with the approval of the API directors.

Woolworths Group is pleased to note that the Board of API has determined that the Woolworths Group proposal is, or is reasonably likely to be, a Superior Proposal (as defined in the Wesfarmers Scheme Implementation Deed). Woolworths Group will engage constructively with API to quickly finalise its due diligence enquiries.

API is one of Australia's leading health and beauty retailers and pharmaceutical distributors and is listed on the ASX. API is the parent company of the Priceline Pharmacy, Soul Pattinson Chemist, and Pharmacist Advice brands, and provides a range of retail services to its community pharmacy partners and company-owned Priceline retail stores. API also operates Clear Skincare, a non-surgical skincare clinic business, and Consumer Brands, a health and personal care business.

Strategic rationale and benefits for key stakeholders

Woolworths Group CEO, Brad Banducci, said: "There is a compelling strategic rationale to support Woolworths Group's acquisition of API. Health and wellness is a large, fast-growing category and API would be a fantastic addition to our food and everyday needs ecosystem. If successful, we will continue to support API's community pharmacy partners to deliver

The Woolworths Group proposal, consistent with the Wesfarmers proposal, allows for the payment of fully franked dividends of up to a maximum of 5 cents per API share. This includes the 2 cents per share dividend declared by API for the financial year ended 31 August 2021 and any other dividends or distributions declared or paid by API after 1 December 2021, with the cash consideration of $1.75 per share to be reduced by the cash component of any dividend.

2 Based on 492.7 million API shares and 5.9 million API performance rights on issue as at 8 November 2021.

Woolworths Group Limited ABN 88 000 014 675

1 Woolworths Way, Bella Vista NSW 2153