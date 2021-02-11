Woolworths : reinstates product limits across Victoria

Friday 12 February 2021: Woolworths has today reinstated purchase limits on a range of essential products in Victoria both in-store and online.
The precautionary move follows an increase in demand following the Victorian Government's announcement of a five-day lockdown. The limits will ensure Woolworths customers have fair access to essential products.
Woolworths Victoria Assistant State Manager, John Di Tirro said: 'We understand this is an anxious time for Victorians, but we want to reassure customers we will remain open as an essential service.
'We have plenty of stock to draw on from our suppliers and distribution centres and our team will be hard at work making sure it flows into our stores in large volumes over the coming days.
'We encourage Victorian to be mindful of others in the community and to continue shopping as they usually would.'
To uphold safety in our stores, Woolworths will conduct additional monitoring of social distancing. Extra team members will also be deployed to support with additional cleaning and wiping down of trolleys. In line with Victorian Government directives, all customers and team members are expected to wear face masks in our stores.
Mr Di Tirro added: 'As always, we ask our customers to follow all social distancing and hygiene measures while shopping in our stores. We also ask customers to treat our team and each other with respect as we work through this uncertain time together.'
2 items per customer, per shop
Grocery
-
Antibacterial wipes
-
Canned fish
-
Canned tomatoes
-
Canned legumes
-
Canned vegetables
-
Flour
-
Frozen chips, including gems and wedges
-
Frozen desserts
-
Frozen fruit
-
Frozen vegetables
-
Longlife milk
-
Longlife specialty milk
-
Liquid handwash
-
Noodles
-
Pasta
-
Paper towels
-
Rice
-
Sugar
-
Tissues
-
Toilet paper
Fresh
-
Bread loaves (including in-store)
-
Chilled pasta
-
Eggs
-
Fresh milk (excluding flavoured)
-
Meat
-
Burgers, rissoles, meatballs
-
Mince (fixed weight only)
-
Sausages
-
2 packs beef
-
2 packs chicken
-
2 packs lamb
-
2 packs pork
2kg limits on the following:
-
Meat from the Butcher
-
Poultry from the Deli
-
Smallgoods from the Deli
For more information contact Woolworths Media - media@woolworths.com.au
Disclaimer
Woolworths Ltd. published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 04:35:02 UTC.