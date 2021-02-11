Woolworths : reinstates product limits across Victoria

Friday 12 February 2021: Woolworths has today reinstated purchase limits on a range of essential products in Victoria both in-store and online.

The precautionary move follows an increase in demand following the Victorian Government's announcement of a five-day lockdown. The limits will ensure Woolworths customers have fair access to essential products.

Woolworths Victoria Assistant State Manager, John Di Tirro said: 'We understand this is an anxious time for Victorians, but we want to reassure customers we will remain open as an essential service.

'We have plenty of stock to draw on from our suppliers and distribution centres and our team will be hard at work making sure it flows into our stores in large volumes over the coming days.

'We encourage Victorian to be mindful of others in the community and to continue shopping as they usually would.'

To uphold safety in our stores, Woolworths will conduct additional monitoring of social distancing. Extra team members will also be deployed to support with additional cleaning and wiping down of trolleys. In line with Victorian Government directives, all customers and team members are expected to wear face masks in our stores.

Mr Di Tirro added: 'As always, we ask our customers to follow all social distancing and hygiene measures while shopping in our stores. We also ask customers to treat our team and each other with respect as we work through this uncertain time together.'

2 items per customer, per shop

Grocery

Antibacterial wipes

Canned fish

Canned tomatoes

Canned legumes

Canned vegetables

Flour

Frozen chips, including gems and wedges

Frozen desserts

Frozen fruit

Frozen vegetables

Longlife milk

Longlife specialty milk

Liquid handwash

Noodles

Pasta

Paper towels

Rice

Sugar

Tissues

Toilet paper

Fresh

Bread loaves (including in-store)

Chilled pasta

Eggs

Fresh milk (excluding flavoured)

Meat Burgers, rissoles, meatballs Mince (fixed weight only) Sausages 2 packs beef 2 packs chicken 2 packs lamb 2 packs pork



2kg limits on the following:

Meat from the Butcher

Poultry from the Deli

Smallgoods from the Deli

