Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Woolworths Group Limited    WOW   AU000000WOW2

WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED

(WOW)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Woolworths : rolls out innovative micro-fulfilment tech in Melbourne to deliver more online grocery orders to customers faster

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 03:35pm EDT
  • Woolworths becomes the first retailer to deploy Takeoff micro-automation technology in Australia
  • More than 150 team members to be hired to operate newly built site within Carrum Downs Supermarket
  • Micro-fulfilment tech helps dispatch five times the online order volume of a standard Woolworths store

Friday 9 October 2020: Woolworths has started picking the first online orders for Melbourne customers from its newly built e-com floor located at the back of its existing Carrum Downs Supermarket.

The 2,400sqm space uses state-of-the-art technology to sort and move products from automated storage units directly to team members hand picking customer orders. These units can hold up to 10,000 of the most in-demand grocery products, while fresh fruit and vegetables and meat will continue to be picked from the shopfloor.

Woolworths has appointed around 50 new online team members to help fulfil orders from the Carrum Downs eStore to date, with 100 more to come onboard as the site ramps up to full capacity in the months ahead.

The automation dramatically improves the speed, efficiency and accuracy of the picking process, allowing thousands of online orders to be delivered to customers in south-east Melbourne suburbs each week, including on a same day basis.

Woolworths Group CEO Brad Banducci said: 'The continued growth in online grocery gives us an opportunity to reimagine what the future of our stores will look like.

'As customer expectations continue to rise, we're investing in new technology to keep pace with the growth and focusing on building an ever more convenient online offer.

'The micro-fulfillment technology in this eStore is a potential game-changer. It will help us deliver unparalleled speed and accuracy in the online picking process while keeping us close to our customers for faster and more flexible deliveries to the home.

'This speed and proximity is key to boosting the availability of the same day deliveries more and more of our customers want given their busy lives.

'Importantly, the eStore layout also helps reduce congestion in the aisles for our in-store customers, as our personal shoppers pick most items in the back of house.'

Woolworths' online orders have more than doubled in Victoria in 2020. The Carrum Downs eStore will service a key growth corridor in Melbourne and help Woolworths keep pace with customer demand.

Woolworths first announced its partnership with Takeoff in August 2019. Carrum Downs is the first of three initial Woolworths Group sites to trial the capability, with two more in Auckland and Christchurch, New Zealand to follow. Global technology firm Knapp has also helped with the fitout.

CEO Takeoff Technologies, José V. Aguerrevere said: 'We're incredibly excited to launch our first site with the Woolworths Group. Woolworths is an incredible company, and we are thrilled to be working with them at a time when online grocery is taking off.'

Insitu Group was the builder and the project created up to 70 jobs throughout the construction.

Disclaimer

Woolworths Ltd. published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 19:34:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
03:35pWOOLWORTHS : rolls out innovative micro-fulfilment tech in Melbourne to deliver ..
PU
10/07WOOLWORTHS : first Australian company to join Tent Partnership
AQ
10/02WOOLWORTHS : delivers $12m Townsville Distribution Centre expansion to strengthe..
PU
09/30New Zealand Government Promises Probes of Grocery, Building Supplies Prices
DJ
09/24WOOLWORTHS : 2030 emissions reduction targets endorsed by UN-backed Science-base..
PU
09/23WOOLWORTHS : Recyclable meat trays the next step in Woolworths' Own Brand sustai..
PU
09/09WOOLWORTHS : Board appointment
PU
09/08WOOLWORTHS : makes leadership changes to enable its Food and Everyday Needs Ecos..
AQ
09/07WOOLWORTHS : makes leadership changes to enable its Food and Everyday Needs Ecos..
PU
09/07Australia shares gain as investors bet on potential COVID-19 vaccine
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 66 128 M 47 377 M 47 377 M
Net income 2021 1 815 M 1 300 M 1 300 M
Net Debt 2021 6 861 M 4 916 M 4 916 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,3x
Yield 2021 2,76%
Capitalization 47 789 M 34 194 M 34 238 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 215 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Woolworths Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 41,54 AUD
Last Close Price 37,92 AUD
Spread / Highest target 33,2%
Spread / Average Target 9,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bradford Banducci Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Gordon McKellar Cairns Independent Chairman
David Marr Chief Operating Officer
Stephen Harrison Group Chief Financial Officer
John Hunt Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED4.87%34 007
SYSCO CORPORATION-22.52%33 706
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.10.88%30 714
TESCO PLC-16.69%26 740
KROGER17.39%26 373
AEON CO., LTD.25.91%23 427
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group