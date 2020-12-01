Woolworths : rsquo; Healthier Options to help customers make small but meaningful changes

2 December 2020: Woolworths has launched a new 'Healthier Options' feature online to help customers looking to make small changes that can boost the nutritional value of their shopping basket.

A new Healthier Options drop down bar on selected product pages on Woolworths.com.au presents customers with similar products within a similar price and size range that are considered healthier alternatives based on the Government Health Star Rating system.

With a recent Woolworths survey showing 60 per cent of Australians seek out products that are healthier for them, Healthier Options is designed to help customers compare products and identify more nutritious choices to benefit their wellbeing.

The new tool is currently available on the product page for almost 3,000 grocery items and is expected to expand to additional products over time.

Woolworths' Head Nutritionist, Stevie Wring said: 'At Woolworths, we're working towards a better tomorrow, and that includes making it easier for our customers to make choices that benefit their wellbeing.

'With our innovative Healthier Options tool, customers can quickly and simply consider more nutritious alternatives, while still enjoying the food they love.

'We know small changes add up, so opting for a healthier version of your regular afternoon snack or lunch box staple has the potential to make a difference.

'As more customers use our website to plan their shop in-store and online, we're making it easier for them to select a product, view the information page and decide whether they'd like to add a Healthier Option to their basket.

'For those shopping in-store, the list making tool on Woolworths.com.au can help customers plan their shop and consider the Healthier Options available before they head out.'

Healthier Options is supported by data analysis from digital health start-up Spoon Guru, which compares similar products based on their on-pack Health Star Rating (HSR), or a health rating calculated using the Federal Government's HSR calculator. The Healthier Options algorithm shows customers similar products that have a rating of at least half a star higher than the product selected by the customer, without any preference for specific brands.

Healthier Options are currently offered across a range of grocery items like cereals and yoghurt. Alternatives aren't presented on the product page for whole foods like fresh fruit and vegetables, or in the case that suitable alternatives with a higher health rating aren't available. As a responsible retailer, Woolworths will only provide Healthier Options that have a rating of 3.5 stars or more for discretionary foods like chips and chocolate.

Customers will now see Healthier Options on selected products on Woolworths.com.au and Woolworths will continue to enhance the functionality based on customer feedback.

